Lacey Hepler thought COVID-19 was a hoax.
“I was a skeptic,” she said. “I didn’t believe that this was a thing until she got it.”
Lacey’s grandmother, 73-year-old Fairmount resident Carol Hepler, drove herself to Marion General Hospital (MGH) on June 6 for what she thought was strep throat.
She was tested for COVID-19 and sent home with some medicine, but returned on June 10 with a fever of 102.7.
As Carol and her son David were waiting to be sent home from the hospital, she got a call from her doctor saying that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She said goodbye to her son and was admitted to the COVID unit.
“That’s all I remember,” Carol said.
Carol’s daughter, Ann Estep, is a COVID nurse in Tennessee, where Lacey also lives. From the time Carol was admitted, Ann communicated with the nurses and doctors at MGH, making decisions about Carol’s care.
“It was pretty scary because I know what was going on,” Ann said. “I’ve seen it.”
Ann said she wouldn’t have admitted it, but she worried her mother would not survive.
“She got it pretty early on before all the treatments had been approved,” Ann said. “But Dr. (Vahid-David) Sedaghat kept up with things.”
By June 14, Carol was sedated and put on a ventilator.
Ann had worked in Kokomo with Dr. Sedaghat, who made sure Carol was one of the first patients to receive a second dose of remdesivir and the first patient to get steroids.
The nurses FaceTimed with Ann daily so she could see what was going on in her room and let Ann’s voice be the one to wake her mother up after coming off of the ventilator.
While Ann was heavily involved with her mother’s care from afar, Lacey said she felt helpless being six hours away from her grandmother.
“I can’t even go there to hold her hand and sit with her, so I was scared,” she said. “My uncle, who does live 20 minutes from the hospital, couldn’t even be beside her.”
Carol said her condition was so bad she was told it was a good thing that she couldn’t remember what she had been through.
“I did everything but died,” she said. “My condition was that bad.”
After a week, Carol was taken off the ventilator and moved onto a two-week rehab period before returning home on July 8.
“When they told me she was going to be out on the 8th, I told my boss I was going to take a week off, and I was there by 11:30 that night,” Lacey said. “She’s probably the strongest woman in the world. She is very independent. It’s driving her crazy not to be able to go out and do things.”
Today, Carol is still on an oxygen machine, has worsened vision, cannot drive and has trouble using her right hand, she said.
“(COVID-19) changes your life,” Carol said. “You suffer. I’m pretty much still suffering with oxygen.”
Carol said she believes God and the doctors are what got her through it.
“I remember asking God to help me,” she said. “If I made it, then I made it for my kids, if not, then I would have been with my husband.”
To anyone who thinks COVID-19 is a hoax like she did, Lacey said, “It’s a scary process to go through. Fortunately, I was one of the lucky ones that got to see their grandparent get out of the hospital and have that parade. It takes three seconds to put your mask on. Just do it, so the people around you don’t get sick. Do your part.”
David said there were a few times he thought he would lose his mother, but he is happy she made it through.
“My mom’s always been a fighter,” he said. “(COVID-19) is not fake, and it’s not political.”
Carol said she wants to form a group of people who have survived COVID-19 to share their stories and learn about how the virus has impacted people differently. Email Carol at CHepler66@gmail.com to share your COVID-19 experience.
