Administrators at all five Grant County public school districts have announced decisions to close schools in the coming weeks due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Some, but not all students will be required to complete eLearning assignments during this period.
No presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Grant County as of Friday afternoon, but school districts made the decision out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread.
According to a release from Marion Community Schools, “This decision has not been made lightly, but this is an unprecedented situation. The health and safety of our students, staff, families and our community is our primary concern.” MCS announced the closure late Thursday, giving families Friday and the weekend to prepare. MCS will be closed beginning March 16 and resume April 6; including all MCS school buildings, Little Giants Preschool and Marion Regional Career Center.
Oak Hill United School Corporation (OHUSC), Madison-Grant United School Corporation (MGUSC) and Eastbrook Community Schools will also close March 16 and resume April 6. Superintendents Scott Deetz of MGUSC and Joel Martin of OHUSC said they would be evaluating the situation to determine if more time off school is needed.
Mississinewa Community Schools Superintendent Tab McKenzie decided on a longer closure, from March 16 to April 10.
“At this time, we are facing as a community and school district the very real possibility of the spread of the coronavirus and the public health crisis is now affecting us directly,” McKenzie said.
Marion and Mississinewa are not requiring students to have eLearning days during the closure due to Gov. Eric Holcomb providing schools a 20-day waiver. Because of the waiver, the required days of instruction for this school year has been reduced by 20 (from 180 to 160), giving districts room to cancel in light of the pandemic without needing to make those days up through e-Learning or more school days later in the year.
Marion will provide some activities to keep students' minds active during the closure, with more details to be announced at a later date. MCS Communications Director Patricia Gibson said the activities are “for the purposes of enrichment and continued connection, and they will be optional but strongly suggested.”
MGUSC and Eastbrook students will be required to complete eLearning coursework during the school closures. MGUSC students should log in March 16-19 and from March 31 to April 3 to complete assignments. Eastbrook students will have eLearning assignments posted March 18 to April 3. Deetz and Eastbrook Superintendent Brett Garrett said in letters to families that their goal is to save waiver days for later, in case schools must stay closed for a more extended period of time.
OHUSC students may be required to complete some eLearning work during the closure. Martin said families should monitor their email for more information about the assignments as eLearning may be issued for any closure day after Wednesday, March 18 that is outside of spring break week.
Each district has also canceled all athletics, after-school activities and other events during the designated closure period.
All school buildings will be open during the closure with the exception of the districts' regularly scheduled spring break weeks. Intensive cleaning at school buildings is planned during this period as well, according to officials.
At the college level, Taylor University has announced a four-week suspension of all classroom teaching that will begin after the end of classes on Tuesday, March 17.
An early spring break will begin for Taylor students on March 18, with classes resuming March 30 in a virtual setting of online instruction, according to a press release. Face-to-face classroom instruction is scheduled to resume Tuesday, April 14.
Taylor has also suspended all campus gatherings of more than 100 people, including chapel, concerts, plays and sporting events. All overseas study programs have been suspended with students returning to the United States, and all campus-sponsored travel outside of Indiana has been suspended.
Taylor Provost and Executive Vice President Michael Hammond said residence halls and dining services will remain open for students who are unable to return home during the period of online instruction.
“As we have continued to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak, we have made the safety of each member of our community our primary concern,” Hammond said in the release. “This plan has been developed with the utmost concern for our community safety while seeking to preserve many of the vital elements of our community experiences in the spring semester. It is our hope that we will have a successful restart to the on-campus programs and classroom-based learning on April 14.”
Indiana Wesleyan University announced Thursday it will conduct online classes from March 16-27. IWU residence halls and dining facilities will remain open through the period of online instruction.
