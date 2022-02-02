Westview Elementary School recently unveiled its new sensory walks to encourage student learning and engagement outside of the traditional classroom.
Currently, there are sensory walks located in each hallway that contain different sections for different types of learning and play. The sensory walks are available for students in the hallways as well as those in the classroom who need a break or a way to calm down. Principal Kerri Wortinger stated that she has received positive feedback from both the teachers and the students regarding the combination of learning and play.
“Our students can be found hopping, tiptoeing and crab walking to help support the emotional needs of our students,” said Wortinger. “This space can help students channel their stress while self-regulating. We strongly believe that once students are given the outlet to channel this energy and emotions, this will help support their classroom needs.”
The sensory walks were planned during the fall semester, were put up during the winter break and have been fully functional during the spring semester.
The sensory walks include sections that engage gross motor functions such as the crabwalk, marching ants and areas to “hop on logs.” Other sections are focused more on learning such as the alphabet walk and the numerous number games. One section even involves the students in yoga.
Some other areas include a push wall that is intended for the students to physically and metaphorically push through their emotions that might be overwhelming them as well as engage their gross motor functions. The students are also able to “climb” or reach up toward different handprints on the push wall to engage them even further.
The sensory walks engage the students socially as well. Some teachers will bring small groups to play on the sensory walks and encourage the students to interact with each other and form connections. As well, many students prefer one-on-one groups with teachers that allows for connections to form between the students and faculty.
“It’s a great way to just have an opportunity to have a break with the students and just go through and do the activity together to work on that connection and self-regulation,” said Wortinger.
One of Wortinger’s biggest priorities with the sensory walks was to provide the students with an experience that is inclusive and engaging for everyone regardless of age. However, many of the activities are also directly catered toward the younger ages.
“One of the things we work on here is supporting all student learners,” said Wortinger. “We’re little. Our ages are three to seven. It’s a lot of fun to provide that experience for our kids.”
Westview began the sensory walk project by contacting Fit & Fun Playscapes, which is a national brand that provides hands-on learning tools for families and schools. The company designed the sensory walks based on previous successful products to ensure that Westview’s goal of engaging its students would come to fruition.
“I definitely think that it’s something that every school would love having and would see a great benefit for their students. There are a lot of different ones online,” said Wortinger. “My advice would be to go with a company that has the legit sensory walks.”
Wortinger warned that some brands provide sensory walks that act more as stickers that will peel off of the ground after only a short amount of play, so she recommends spending as much time as possible finding a company that utilizes high quality products.
Wortinger invited students and families to interact with the sensory walks throughout the school year to foster deeper connections and appreciation for learning through play.
“I’m so thankful for my Westview family and just how much we have enjoyed putting these sensory walks down for not only our students but our families to enjoy,” said Wortinger. “Those smiles and giggles on those faces just shows how intentional we are here at Mississinewa Community Schools for reaching our students.”
Westview will be showcasing the sensory walks during the upcoming registration session for the 2022-2023 school year.
