A local health insurance provider recently opened a storefront in downtown Marion.
Evan King began offering healthcare insurance services out of his home, but due to the increase of need in the county, he has expanded his business.
King grew up in northwest Ohio before moving to Grant County to attend Indiana Wesleyan University. King stated that he rarely was awarded the opportunity to engage with the community in Marion prior to his work in health insurance.
King’s storefront will be located at 218 S. Adams St. across from the Chamber of Commerce. King stated that the location allows for him to become more involved with the community in Marion that he did not experience during his time in college.
“There’s just a lot of good people that are downtown. There’s a lot of good businesses that really care about the Marion community,” said King. “I could’ve gone and put a store along the bypass and gotten more people to drive by it, but I think the heart of Marion is downtown. There’s a lot of history down there.”
King commented that the downtown location allows for him to interact with the community and leaders of organizations that impact the community, which has been one of his long-term goals with the relocation.
“If I wasn’t downtown, I’d miss a lot of conversations with community members. They’re downtown too, so they’re walking downtown and just walking past,” said King. “I’m excited for those things.”
King stated that many insurance agencies already rooted in the community do not expose their clients to all of the facets of health insurance. However, King expressed that he has been in close contact with the insurance members of the community to collaborate.
“I’ve actually really enjoyed being in this community. I’ve had P&C-type agents that send me their health clients,” said King. “Likewise, I send them my clients that need help with P&C, because that is something I don’t do.”
King stressed that his professional relationships with the insurance agencies that are already cemented in the county has shown a positive trajectory in his success in the future. King expressed promise that the insurance agencies can work together to provide the members of the community the best insurance possible.
“They trust me with their clients to take care of their health insurance needs,” said King. “I trust them with my clients to take care of their property and casualty needs.”
King strives to provide affordable and effective services to those in the community that he has come to love without having his clients worry about financial strains.
“I don’t want my clients to go bankrupt due to their medical expenses,” said King. “I don’t want their loved ones to be faced with that financial burden if they get sick or be in an accident where they pass away.”
King stated that his expansion to downtown Marion provides opportunities for those without health insurance as well as himself.
