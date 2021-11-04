A local photographer is rising in popularity in Marion for her work with newborns and families.
Tiffany Bergamino won the photographer category in The Chronicle-Tribune’s Grant County’s Greatest contest for 2021, and the owner could not be more excited. The full results will be published in next week’s weekend edition, Nov. 13.
“Oh my gosh, I cried. I called my dad and told him I won. He couldn’t believe it. Then, I told him I was getting interviewed and cried again,” said Bergamino. “I am very humbled and very blessed that people thought enough of me to go and vote and they enjoy spending time with me so that they’d recommend me to other people.”
Bergamino specializes in high-end newborn, maternity, baby and family portraits for those in the community and has made connections she will never forget.
Bergamino began photography as a hobby around 12 years ago with her first child as an activity to complete while her husband was deployed.
She began to gain notability in the community around six or seven years ago, launching her hobby into a small business with a focus on unforgettable moments.
“The best part of the job is capturing those important moments. They’re all important, but the ones that take my breath away are the moments you can’t recreate,” said Bergamino. “Coming home from deployment, a birth, newborns and also those who do so much for us are probably my top favorites.”
Her focus on newborns stems from her love for babies, which she stated is one of the biggest highlights of her job.
“I’ve always been drawn to newborns ever since I was little. So, making sure parents have a safe place to bring their newborn with someone that is trained to pose their babies and loves babies was my goal,” said Bergamino. “If I could snuggle babies every day of my life, I’d really enjoy it.”
However, her fondest memories come from experiences she has had herself and how she can capture those moments for others and “freeze time” with a photo.
“My favorite memories are having dads come home from deployment and capturing those first moments. Those are really special,” said Bergamino. “Loving on our local heroes, firefighters, police and military is one too. I do a lot with that. So, making them feel valued as well is super important to me.”
Bergamino operates her business inside as well as in nature. When contacted, clients are allowed to choose a destination for the photos and the clothes in which all parties will wear for the photoshoot.
Autumn is Bergamino’s busiest season, but with holiday photoshoots coming in the near future during the winter, she is excited to see newborns dressed in the seasonal holiday attire.
“Every year I go out to a local tree farm and people like make me do photoshoots. I was thinking about maybe doing something else this year, but they said ‘no, you have to do this,’” said Bergamino. “It is still so fun because people enjoy the moments and want to do them again, so that makes me feel really happy.”
Bergamino showcases passion in her work and this has led to enjoyable times with community members throughout the years her business has been thriving.
However, her “most fun” memory was when she happened to attend an event last year and meet a celebrity that she was shocked to see, Willie Robertson.
Bergamino stated that her business practices are quite tame compared to other photographers who may receive peculiar requests from clients, but she has still had her fair-share of interesting moments.
The experience she highlighted as the “craziest” was when she was contracted to take photos of glass water bottles that a client was selling. Despite the simple task, she claimed to still have fun and loved the experience working with the client.
She advises up-and-coming photographers to only purchase what is needed to begin the business and to worry about the upgraded equipment later.
Education is her primary recommendation for those who are beginning. Without education on photography, production-level equipment will only perform so well.
For clients, Bergamino commented on the clothing during photoshoots and how to properly dress to make the moment the best it can be for clients.
“I would tell them not to wear jeans and white t-shirts. I would say coordinating helps a lot. Pick two to three colors that you love and run with it,” said Bergamino. “Don’t be nervous. If you’re hiring a photographer, they are there to make it easier on you.”
For Bergamino, photography is meant to capture special moments and photographers are meant to ensure clients are comfortable with and prepared for the camera.
To contact Tiffany Bergamino Photography, email Tiffanybergaminophoto graphy@gmail.com or visit Tiffany Bergamino Photography online for more information.
