A local lieutenant at the Sheriff's Department has officially filed for Sheriff with a campaign focused on repaying the community for its support.
Base shift patrol lieutenant Eric Fields officially filed for Sheriff on Jan. 27. Fields has been working for the Sheriff’s Department for 25 years. He spent most of his career on patrol and claims to have seen what happens in the community and what needs to be changed.
Fields began his career as a part-time dispatcher and reserve officer at the Fairmount Police Department. He then started working at the jail in April of 1997, being promoted to corporal in 1999. Fields was then promoted to merit deputy in Jan. 2000 and rose through the ranks as a sergeant and then lieutenant. Fields has also owned two K9s and has been the response team commander.
An influence for Fields to file for Sheriff came from his battle with stage 3 cancer. Fields was diagnosed in June of 2000 and was declared cancer after several surgeries and six months of chemotherapy. Fields believes that he owes the Sheriff’s Department and the community for their support through his trying times and devotes his work as a sign of his faith.
“I was off work for a while. I missed work. I missed the community. I didn’t know if I was going to return to work,” said Fields. “I was able to come back to work 100%. I’m cancer free. The community and the people I worked with were all awesome to me. They took good care of me while I was off. I want to repay the community and the sheriff’s department.”
Fields believes that the most pressing issue facing Grant County has been the opioid epidemic which has taken the lives of numerous members in the community.
“There’s a handful of things that’s on the top of my list. First priority is to absolutely attack this amount of people we are losing to overdoses,” said Fields. “It’s not a good situation. We have to change that. We have to reduce that and do our best to get it back to no overdose deaths.
Fields also expressed a focus on connecting with the community and allowing for the community to become more active in the lives of law enforcement officers. Fields strives to rid the community of any negative perceptions relating to law enforcement. Fields also commented that he wants to focus on staff retention at the sheriff’s department due to the turnover rates.
However, Fields ultimately stated that his overarching goal is to heighten safety procedures in the county and ensure the community can become a better place for all, including his own family.
“I have several kids that live in this community and grandkids that live in this community. I really want to ensure the safety of this community and make it a better place,” said Fields.
Applying for the Sheriff position was never an ambition for Fields prior to his struggles with cancer. His main apprehension was the political aspects of the position, which he wanted to avoid. However, overcoming cancer and seeing how the community aided him caused him to focus heavily on repaying the community he grew up with in Grant County.
“I’ve always kind of avoided politics. I never wanted any part of politics,” said Fields. “As things have changed throughout the last few years, I feel you need people in offices that feel the same way as I do. They want to make a difference and not try to make a career out of politics. They just really want to help the community.”
Fields expressed excitement for his filing and labeled himself as determined. He attributed much of his success in his campaign already to his faith and stated that if he is not chosen for the position, then he will make a difference in another way every day.
“I’m excited. I’m busy. I’m not really nervous. I’m going to give it 110%,” said Fields. “God’s kept me here for a reason on this Earth instead of taking me with cancer. God’s going to put me where he wants me regardless of what that is.”
