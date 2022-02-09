As community members celebrate Black history, local organizations are challenging them to examine and acknowledge historic events and their legacy today.
The Marion Community Remembrance Project Coalition, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), launched a scholarship essay contest for Grant County students in grades 9-12 who attend public school. The contest prizes total at least $5,000.
The coalition also partnered with Moving Marion Forward to host the Moving Marion Forward Racial Justice Art Challenge for eligible 7th-12th grade students, college students and adults living in or around Grant County. Awards for the Art Challenge include cash prizes, gift certificates, and more.
Both competitions invite participants to examine the history of a topic of racial injustice and its legacy today. The artists should address specific historical events, explore how injustice persists and imagine solutions for a future free from racial injustice. Participants are also encouraged to reflect on how the topic impacts their own lives and communities.
Though the essay contest prizes are funded by EJI, the art challenge awards will depend on money raised locally.
A Facebook fundraiser for the Moving Marion Forward Art Challenge aims to raise at least $2,500 for the winning artists.
“I believe strongly in the power of art. Art tells a story. It heals. It moves the world,” said contest organizer Torri Williams. “Everyone isn’t a writer. The Art Challenge gives people a chance to explore injustice, how it impacts their community, imagine solutions and then communicate their vision. To tell their story in a medium that resonates with them.”
The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2022. Participants may enter both the essay and art contests, but may only win one award.
Select submissions, including all winning art, will be displayed at a ceremony for public viewing in Spring/Summer 2022. Participants will be notified if submission has been selected for display prior to the public event.
The EJI has hosted similar essay contests in other communities in the past as part of their Community Remembrance Project, which focuses of memorializing the more than 4,400 African American victims of racial terror lynching killed between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and World War II. The project includes the memorializing of the lynching of two Black teenagers, Abraham Smith and Thomas Shipp in Marion in 1930.
The coalition has partnered with EJI in the past to facilitate the Soil Collection Community Project and is currently working on a Historical Marker Project in an effort to deepen local understanding about the legacy of racial and economic injustice.
“EJI and local communities are working together to help advance a more truthful understanding of our history through memorialization and community remembrance,” the EJI website says. “We believe that a deeper understanding about our nation’s history of racial injustice is important to addressing contemporary questions of social justice and equality, and each project helps our nation participate more fully in a sequential process of truth and reconciliation.”
Moving Marion Forward is a grassroots organization dedicated to social justice, civic engagement and community care.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/EJI-GrantCounty-EssayContest for more information, or contact Jack Heller essay contest organizer, jheller@huntington.edu; or Torri Williams, art contest organizer, at torri.tw@gmail.com.
