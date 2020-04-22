As staying inside has become the new normal, it’s no surprise that people might feel stressed, depressed or anxious about these uncertain times. Lark’s Song, a Marion-based nonprofit organization, is pitching in to help people, especially children, practice wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lark’s Song Founder and Executive Director Megan Gilmore said the organization has shifted its well-being program for children, called Little Larks, to be free for everyone while Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order is still in effect.
According to Gilmore, the program includes activities and assessments that help kids explore their values, discover their strengths and passions and learn well-being practices that focus on socio-emotional health and mindfulness.
“It’s a pretty comprehensive, holistic approach to well-being,” Gilmore said. “Especially in times like this when times are unpredictable, or in communities like ours where children endure larger amounts of childhood trauma … a really important thing to do is give choices back to them.”
According to Lark’s Song’s Facebook page, the program is geared towards children ages 5-10, but it can be adapted for younger children.
The program includes stories of well-being, which Gilmore said is done in a “Reading Rainbow style,” guided meditations, breathing exercises, discussions and arts and crafts.
Gilmore said the program is a good way to introduce well-being to children, while also taking some pressure off of parents.
“Meditation and mindfulness don’t have to be serious, they can be fun,” Gilmore said. “You don’t have to use all of your brain space as a parent to figure out ‘How am I going to make this a really cool, engaging activity for my kids?’”
While Little Larks is normally a paid program. Gilmore said they made the shift not only to help people cope with the suffering they might be experiencing, but also with the hope of helping them flourish through it.
According to Gilmore, the program is serving approximately 200-225 kids a week, but there’s still a capacity to get more people involved.
When things get stressful and someone can’t access Lark’s Songs tools, Gilmore said the most effective things to help curb stressful feelings are breathing and gratitude.
“Significant research has shown that if we write down five unique things that we’re grateful for for 21 days, it significantly reduces anxiety and depression. And those are things that are a huge public health risk right now,” Gilmore said. “It actually rewires your brain … It helps you step down from a stress response, or fight or flight mode.”
Seth Harshman, certified coach and father of four, said that his children previously participated in Lark’s Song’s Superhero Camp, a day camp meant to help children discover and use their “superpowers.”
Harshman said that the program was especially helpful for his two youngest children, ages 7 and 9.
“For them, the pandemic hasn’t been that bad,” Harshman said. “They’re able to take all of that in stride and I think part of that is that they’re grounded in something.”
Harshman said the program has helped instill in his children that they are creative, unique, worthy, capable and ready.
While Harshman and his family are well versed in practicing well-being, others didn’t start using the program until the pandemic hit.
“I’ve really loved using this with my 5-year-old who is a major empath...he has trouble expressing his emotions and is very reactive, physical and struggles with sensory processing. We have used the YouTube playlist of books being read almost daily for a few weeks as a tool to help him calm down when things are just too much. He loves it,” Jess Ankney wrote of the program.
Individuals can find access to the program through the Lark’s Song website as well as their Facebook page.
For those interested in the program who don’t have internet access, Gilmore said to call 765-351-5275 to discuss receiving a program packet.
