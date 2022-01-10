A local organization recently received funding and tax credits to launch a project for new housing in downtown Marion located at 501 E. 4th St.
Marion Housing Authority (Marion HA) CEO Steve Sapp began planning the “34 East” project between Third Street and Fourth Street in Marion several years ago. Marion HA recently received the means to acquire the funding in November of 2021 and will likely begin construction in October of 2022.
“We are currently in the process of documentation and everything so that we can close on it,” said Sapp. “It’s usually a six-to-nine-month process before we close and get the funding so that we can finally start construction.”
City of Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh stated that the city helped Sapp in any way it could to fund and support the project because of the outstanding work Marion HA has completed in the city previously. The city was able to award lots to Marion HA and approve tax credits.
“We just tried to help Mr. Sapp in order to be able to access the funding he needed for any of his properties in Marion that he wanted to put houses on so he could get the tax credits he needed to bring the apartments and shops projects to fruition,” said Alumbaugh. “It will help get some houses back on the tax schedule.”
Marion HA is planning to build 21 units on the property that will likely only be single-family housing and will cost $12 million. The total cost will cover the “34 East” site and a few other project sites that are in the planning process.
The project began with the deconstruction of an old hotel on the property that Sapp noted was an “eyesore” for the city and was one of the first sites that visitors of the city would see.
“(The hotel) was one of the reasons why the Housing Authority was interested in getting that property and doing something positive with it,” said Sapp. “(The hotel) just didn’t really look good for the community as a first impression for one. For two, we wanted to get it into hands that would do something positive with it for the community.”
The project is supported by the city and highly regarded by Sapp due to its ability to improve diversity in housing in Marion and possibly draw new residents toward downtown in the future.
“It will attract people into the downtown which will be good for all our retail shops and restaurants down there, which is an important piece of it,” said Alumbaugh. “I’m not sure we’ll see a huge draw from people outside of the county. It is my hope that it’ll be more attractive for people to come here and live.”
Sapp commented about the already growing downtown area that has been a topic of discussion for the city for the past few years and stated that the project will lend to that goal.
“We’re really going to clean up and make that area of the downtown area nice as well as bringing more families to live in the downtown area which I hope will fuel the downtown experience,” said Sapp. “That’s sort of been a bit of a larger plan that people might not know.”
Sapp expressed that Marion HA plans to begin construction in October, but unexpected setbacks, such as the pandemic, could cause a later start date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.