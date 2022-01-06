A local community organization has implemented donations to launch an “in-home” kitchen project that will help those in the community become independent cooks as well as train direct support professionals.
Carey Services received a donation that helped fund a new kitchen area that began providing services in November and will expand even further in 2022.
The first class involved individuals in “day programming,” teaching them how to make no-bake cookies as an introduction into cooking and baking.
The kitchen was created in a building off of the bypass, and President/CEO of Carey Services Jim Allbaugh stated that the organization recently received a $1 million grant that will provide the funds for the organization to build a new full-size commercial kitchen in the same building.
The current kitchen will still be utilized for more personal one-on-one training and small groups that require more attention during the training and demonstrations.
Day programming manager Kim Chapman stated that the kitchen meets the need for individuals learning daily living skills to eventually become independent in meal preparation and cooking. The program begins with learning health and safety, then food safety and healthy portions and ending with independent cooking skills that can be applied in the participant’s own home.
“We’ve realized that our individuals that are in our supportive living setting, individuals in our group home and FSW labor folks are kind of needing the support,” said Chapman. “In the near future, they were hoping to be able to provide the space to future (direct support professionals) so they have the opportunity to learn how to cook for individuals who cannot.”
The support the kitchen will provide for individuals is a sense of independence in the kitchen. Most of the individuals who take classes will not be proficient in the kitchen and may rely on others to prepare meals. The kitchen is a means to teach the skills needed for the individuals to become more of an independent cook.
“One of the things we value at Carey Services is facilitating learning opportunities to increase independence,” said Allbaugh. “That value coordinates well with the value we place on the health and well-being of the people we serve.”
Chapman stated that the space is currently meant for smaller groups and hands-on training, and will be utilized for outsourced training as well. As Allbaugh stated, the kitchen will remain in full use even after the new kitchen is built to facilitate the same learning.
Currently, Chapman expressed that she intends for classes to be held two or three times a week with different groups for each session. In addition, direct support professionals will likely be scheduled for classes every two weeks depending on the structure of the classes.
Chapman sees the kitchen as an opportunity for community engagement and growth as well as an instrument to teach and encourage independent living for those in need of structure and education.
“It’s fantastic. We have the opportunity to grow with other communities as other individuals come in to be able to have the opportunity and chance to do some hands-on cooking and give them those skills they need to take back with them and for individuals to become more successful and independent on their own,” said Chapman.
Chapman has been a spokesperson for the kitchen at Carey Services since its inception. Chapman stated that the kitchen is a project she has pushed for since she began her involvement with Carey Services and expressed gratitude and excitement that the project is finally a reality.
The expanded kitchen coming in the fall of 2022 is part of a much larger project that Carey Services is planning for the future. The building that is currently housing the “in-home” kitchen and will feature the expanded commercial kitchen will also house the Training and Career Development Center that will be career and job focused to help individuals engage in the community even further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.