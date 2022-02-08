February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and a local organization offered advice and resources to victims.
According to Hands of Hope director Linda Wilk, teen dating violence is very similar to domestic abuse experienced by adults. One party may become controlling of the other and implement emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse or technology to gain control, which can affect the victim in relationships for their entire life according to Wilk.
Due to the gravity of the topic, Wilk expressed her appreciation that an entire month is dedicated to educating and protecting teens who choose to enter relationships.
“I think any time we can educate anyone about domestic violence and the different forms it comes in and the fact that it’s not just adults that can find themselves in an abusive relationship is critically important,” said Wilk. “By setting aside a month, it gives people the opportunity or reason to think about it more cautiously.”
Wilk stated that most people are not fully educated on the topic until a family member, a friend or themselves are involved in an abusive relationship. Wilk commented that dedicating a month to the topic allows for those who have never experienced the issues firsthand to become aware of the issue and be able to spot warning signs.
Some of the characteristics for a victim of teen dating violence are physical markings, increased irrational or risky behavior, loss of interest in hobbies and other interests, changes in dress, consistent justification for a partner’s actions, changes in eating habits and more.
Wilk stated that parents should engage the conversation at a younger age but should realize and accept that teens may not want to speak about the topic at certain times. Wilk expressed that parents should encourage teens to seek help from any positive role model in their life, including teachers, coaches, other family members or friends. Regardless of the conversation, Wilk stressed that parents should never probe teens about the topic or downplay the situation.
“People sometimes underestimate or downplay a teen’s relationship. That’s not helpful at all,” said Wilk. “For the teen involved in that moment, it’s really important to them. If we can take it seriously and help them understand what they should look for in a relationship, then that is really important.”
One of the focuses for local organizations is consent. Wilk expressed that some teens may not realize that consent is required to progress through a relationship.
“Maybe you’re okay with kissing, but you’re not okay with the next step in that physical relationship. Both parties need to be on the same page,” said Wilk. “Unless you’re in that room when the assault takes place, you don’t really know what happened.”
Wilk continued to state that a victim’s peers may question whether the actions taken by the victim’s partner were assault or miscommunication. Wilk commented that this mindset is harmful to the victim and needs to be changed.
“If you don’t actively say yes, then the other person needs to assume it’s a no,” said Wilk.
Wilk encouraged any victim of abuse or violence to call the 24-hour Hands of Hope helpline at 7656640701 or visit the Hands of Hope Facebook page for more information.
“We’re available. We’re a resource. We can answer questions. We can offer referrals,” said Wilk. “We want as much as possible to let victims know and anyone in the community know that we’re a resource to them and there is no cost. Everything is free.”
