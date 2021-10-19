McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Marion, Indiana at 3912 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.
To celebrate the grand opening, the location will begin the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m., along with a Free Tea for a Year giveaway for the first 96 guests in line on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
