Business at a local gas station has boomed since the owner was recognized for an act of kindness.
When Jatinder Kumar, known locally as “Jazz,” arrived at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1194 N Washington St. in Marion, he noticed a young girl crying and shivering on the cold sidewalk in front of his store.
He invited the girl to warm up inside, gave her something to drink, and asked her where she lived and for her guardian’s phone number.
Chloe Rodgers, 8, had recently moved to Marion with her grandmother Wanda Turnbull from a small country town and did not know her new address or her grandmother’s new phone number.
After becoming friends with a boy in her neighborhood, Rodgers tried riding her scooter down the road to his house, but got lost and could not remember how to get home.
Turnbull said Rodgers had been gone 15 minutes before Turnbull and two other family members were out looking for her.
“I knew in 15 minutes because I kept looking for her out the window,” Turnbull said. “I got scared. I couldn’t find her. We’re from the country. We lived in a town the size of this cul de sac.”
Turnbull called the police to file a missing child report, and continued looking for two hours.
“A two hour nightmare,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull had lost her daughter when Rodgers was a baby, she said.
“I lost my daughter tragically, and then I thought someone kidnapped her,” Turnbull said. “I just about lost it. I couldn’t stand losing two daughters.”
Before long, the police officer told Turnbull that Rodgers had been found and was currently at the Phillips 66 gas station.
“He saved my child,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull shared the story on Facebook, and received more than 1,000 likes, comments and shares, which encouraged many people in the area to visit the gas station and the Best Mill Restaurant, also owned by Jazz’s family.
“He has a wonderful heart, my husband,” said Sukhjinder Kaur Bath. “People said that they need to support us because we need these kind of people in this world to look after each other.”
Bath said she and her husband have their own daughter and granddaughter, and would hope that someone would do the same for them.
Turnbull said she took away many lessons from the experience.
“Children need to know their guardians phone number. How many kids out there don’t know their address or phone number?” Turnbull said.
Turnbull was also confronted by her own prejudice against Indian people, which she said is common in the small town she came from.
“I was told they didn’t like Americans. How naive is that? Really, its ignorance,” Turnbull said. “I didn’t go to their restaurant, I didn’t go to their gas station until he stepped up and did this for my daughter. This is the only gas station I’ll come to now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.