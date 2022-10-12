Bringing nature and literature together, Upper Wabash Interpretive Services partnered with local libraries, including Marion Public Library, to bring books to the trails.

“Trail Tales,” unveiled last week, is a guided hiking path along which picture books are mounted in displays to read while hiking. As parents and their children walk the path, they’ll have the opportunity to read the book while observing its subject matter live and in person.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.