As parents and their children walk the path, they’ll have the opportunity to read the book while observing its subject matter live and in person.
Bringing nature and literature together, Upper Wabash Interpretive Services partnered with local libraries, including Marion Public Library, to bring books to the trails.
“Trail Tales,” unveiled last week, is a guided hiking path along which picture books are mounted in displays to read while hiking. As parents and their children walk the path, they’ll have the opportunity to read the book while observing its subject matter live and in person.
