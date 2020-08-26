What Steve Wright thought was allergies turned out to be the beginning of a five-week battle against COVID-19.
On July 22, Steve, the interim executive director of the Grant County Family YMCA, said he decided to get tested for COVID after developing a minor sniffle. When his results came back positive, he went into quarantine.
Five days later, Steve told his wife Cindy he couldn’t keep treating it on his own and went to Marion General Hospital’s (MGH) Emergency Room, where he was given an inhaler and some pills and told to return if his symptoms worsened.
“It was so shocking for him to get sick at all,” Cindy said. “In the 40-plus years we’ve been married, I’ve never seen him sick. Sitting at the hospital by him, instead of him sitting by me, that was the first time ever.”
Despite his clean health record, Steve said he began feeling worse and worse, and eventually went back to the hospital on July 30.
“One day I told my wife, ‘I’m done. I can’t shake this thing,’” he said.
When Steve arrived at MGH, he had a fever of 104.4. The doctors brought his fever down to 102 and admitted him to the COVID unit when his body temperature dropped to the low 80s, he said.
“It had gotten so bad in the emergency room that I told my wife where the life insurance papers were,” he said. “I didn’t know.”
“As sick as he was, knowing he could die, it was just really scary for us,” Cindy said. “I felt so much relief getting him to the hospital, that’s where he needed to be.”
Laying under a thick pile of blankets, Steve said he was weak and unable to move. After 12 hours, his body temperature returned to normal.
Although it was not approved at the time, Steve said he signed a waiver to undergo a Remdesivir treatment, which uses the convalescent plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 to treat current COVID patients. After two treatments, Steve said he began to recover.
“The way (the MGH staff) took care of me was just incredible,” Steve said. “I can name you the nurses because they made that big of an impression on me. They showed compassion. They showed that they cared.”
Each time nurses or doctors left his room, Steve said they would ask him, “Is there anything else I can get you?”
“I’ll never forget that,” he said. “These people are working 12-hour shifts. They are in a COVID area that they are working in, and then they are going home to their families. Not one complaint did I ever hear from any nurse.”
Five days after being admitted to MGH, Steve returned home, where he quarantined from everybody, including his wife, for another two weeks.
“We followed all of what they told us to do,” he said. “We didn’t go anywhere. I did go to a little league game from my car by myself.”
While Steve was in the hospital, Cindy also tested positive for COVID-19, but she only experienced headaches and the loss of taste and smell.
Steve’s daughter, Stacey Konazeski, said she was humbled to see the support he received, including the prayer vigil that his coworkers at the YMCA hosted.
“It was a long few weeks,” Stacey said. “I’ve never seen my dad sick. Obviously, he’s very much a go-getter, so that was very different for all of us. My dad is pretty active in all of our lives, so that was pretty hard to watch.”
Stacey said the hardest part for her was watching her youngest daughter struggle when she saw Steve on FaceTime.
“I had peace because I knew so many people were praying,” Stacey said.
From the time Steve tested positive, Stacey shared updates for his Facebook friends, telling them how he was feeling each day. He returned to work at the Y on Monday.
“The reason I was so transparent during the whole experience is, I want people to know that it’s real, and it’s nothing to play with,” Steve said.
Stacey and Steve agreed that the Remdesivir treatment saved his life. Steve said he plans to donate his own plasma.
“Somebody helped me, and I want to help somebody else,” he said.
