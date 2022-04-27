This Saturday the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. This initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by giving people a place to drop of their unused prescription drugs. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Collection sites will be set up across Indiana for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens (without batteries) and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.