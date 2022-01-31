Local law enforcement agencies reacted to the news of two officers’ deaths in Carroll County by offering support and posting messages on social media to honor their sacrifices.
In the early hours on Saturday morning, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department deputy Noah Rainey and correction officer Dane Northcutt were killed in a vehicle crash. Within hours of the news, local law enforcement agencies created posts in honor of the work completed by the two officers.
Local law enforcement departments have reacted to the news by posting messages on social media and changing their profile pictures. For example, the Swayzee Police Department posted a heartfelt message regarding the officers, the Fairmount Police Department added a temporary profile picture in honor of the fallen officers and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo with text that reads “R.I.P Deputies.”
The actions taken by the local law enforcement departments stems from the idea that all officers are connected through their work according to Fairmount Police Department marshal Richard Dollar.
“We’re all on the same team with the same goal and the same job,” said Dollar. “We support each other equally just because we’re all doing the same job for the same citizens of Indiana. It’s just different towns and different cities. We’re all Hoosiers.”
The tragedy experienced in Carroll County has impacted the law enforcement agencies in Grant County more directly due to the location of the incident and the connections that the officers may have had with each other according to numerous officers.
“Anytime there’s a death that’s law enforcement related, everybody pools together and we help the best we can,” said Grant County Sheriff’s Department Cpt. Scott Haley. “These things happen all over the United States, but we had one just a couple counties from us, so it hits a little bit harder than others.”
The law enforcement departments also realized that the incident is not isolated and the brevity in which the incident occurred is a reality of the job that could occur anywhere and to anyone in the line of duty.
“When something tragic happens within the police world, it’s kind of felt by all of us,” said Dollar. “You’ve got to come together and help each other because it could happen here just as fast as it did in Carroll County. It has happened here. A week ago, a state trooper on the interstate outside of Marion had his car struck and was lucky enough to not get struck as he was outside his car. It can happen anywhere and anytime.”
Dollar stressed that the honor has been earned by the two officers even outside of their jurisdiction due to their devotion to law enforcement and protecting the lives and rights of the citizens not only in Carroll County but across the state.
“It’s important to honor them out of respect,” said Dollar. “It’s the same as anybody. It’s important to honor anybody who has sacrificed their life in the name of others.”
Haley stressed that the law enforcement departments across the state continuously aid each other in all situations where help is needed, not only surrounding instances of death. However, he commented that situations involving death commonly affect the departments and the community more.
“We go together when things like these happen. We go together and pull together on anything and when anybody needs help,” said Haley. “We’ve got each other’s back.”
According to Haley, Indiana State Police officers offered services to cover shifts for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department as a way to honor the two officers and maintain operations.
“We’ve got to make sure to reach out and make sure that everybody is okay and lend a hand to them to help them in any way we can,” said Haley.
