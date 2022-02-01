A local law enforcement officer recently filed to run for Grant County Sheriff with a focus on improving the jail, increasing training programs and connecting with the community.
Grant County Jail lieutenant Kevin Carmichael is currently serving his third term as the Franklin Township Trustee as well as completing his role as a lieutenant of the Grant County Jail. Carmichael has been working for the Sheriff’s Department since 1993 with a few breaks during his time with the department.
Throughout Carmichael’s childhood, he did not see himself as a law enforcement officer, but his experience in the field has made him realize that law enforcement was always meant to be his purpose.
“I wasn’t someone that grew up that necessarily had aspirations in law enforcement, but I feel like it’s been a calling of mine,” said Carmichael. “(Running for Sheriff) is a way to continue my service to the community.”
Carmichael has been heavily involved in the jail for most of his career and proposed a heavy focus on improvements and transparency in the jail operations if elected.
“Most people live in our community, and they might know something about the Sheriff Department, but they don’t know a lot about the jail, the number of people we house and the number of meals we serve,” said Carmichael. “That’s my background, and that’s something I want to continue to focus on.”
Carmichael stressed that the jail contains members of the community who need to be respected and treated like every other community member.
“The vast number of (the people in our jail) have family and loved ones and live in our community,” said Carmichael. “That’s near and dear to my heart that we need to try to do the best we can for those people as they are locked up with us and do our best to help them become better citizens.”
Carmichael also stressed a focus on training for the law enforcement agencies in the county. Carmichael strives to maximize and increase the training received by the road deputies and jail staff in an attempt to prepare for every situation. Carmichael also stressed that the frequency in training is one of his biggest and most immediate priorities if elected.
“Training is something that makes us all better. It makes the road division better and the jail division better,” said Carmichael.
Another point of focus for Carmichael would be his plans to increase the connections of law enforcement to the community. Carmichael referenced increasing media contacts, instituting and reinstituting programs such as the D.A.R.E program and providing a face to the name of the local law enforcement officers.
Carmichael commented that his current experience with his filing has been a combination of numerous emotions. Upon his announcement on Jan. 19, he stated that the feeling was euphoric, but the overwhelming happiness has now been complemented by determination.
Carmichael stressed once more that his campaign is based on his desire to give Grant County the best candidate possible. He stated that if the Grant County public does not elect him, then he understands as long as the elected Sheriff strives to better the county and connect with the people.
“This race is about the public in Grant County. If those people don’t know me or who I am or how I’ve been an officer of the years, and they choose to not elect me, then I agree with that,” said Carmichael. “It’s Grant County Sheriff. It’s the public of Grant County that is going to decide that.”
More information about Kevin Carmichael and his goals can be found at carmichaelforsheriff.com.
