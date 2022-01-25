A local hospice facility was investigated by the Indiana State Department of Health after reports of reusing and relabeling medications of diseased patients.
Heart to Heart Hospice, located at 1385 N. Baldwin Ave. in Marion, underwent the investigation in the Fall of 2021.
According to a recently released inspection report, a cabinet of medications found on site contained multiple medications, including controlled substances, of both patients on service and other patients that had expired, as well as medications that were found to be relabeled and reused by the hospice.
“The hospice failed to ensure patients received medications only from a pharmacy, failed to ensure medications were labeled correctly, failed to ensure medications were disposed of properly, and failed to ensure a discrepancies for controlled drugs were immediately investigated by the pharmacist and administrator,” the report says.
On Oct. 22, investigators located a cabinet in the clinical manager’s office with multiple medications with deceased patients’ names on the medication packages, including a brand new, sealed bottle of morphine.
The report stated that later that day, a nurse was asked if staff ever reused medications, and responded, “We do have an emergency supply in the manager’s office. I used liquid morphine for (a patient with leukemia). It was a brand new, sealed bottle.”
The cabinet also contained a clear bag with 19 of 20 doses of Ondansetron which had a laser label made for a patient, covering a blacked out name of a prior patient, the report says.
The state found that the clinical records of more than 20 patients failed to indicate the type, strength, quantity of the narcotics disposed and how they were disposed.
In addition to the reusing and relabeling, the hospice was cited for improper technique.
During home visits on Nov. 9, 2021, two nurses were reportedly observed completing improper wound care.
“The Registered Nurse (RN) was observed touching multiple areas of the wound with the same gauze, pulling glasses from their pocket without changing gloves or completing hand hygiene, and touching their charting tablet after touching the wound then not cleaning the tablet,” the report says.
According to a statement from Heart to Heart Hospice, the facility was aware of the investigation and cooperated.
“The State and CMS have accepted our plan of correction and education has been provided to all staff, with ongoing internal auditing to confirm compliance,” the statement says. “All of the previously stored medications have been properly destroyed and the individuals involved are no longer with the company.”
Heart to Heart Hospice noted that the ISDH findings said that no patient was harmed by the deficiencies.
“Heart to Heart remains committed to providing compassionate care to all of our patients and their families,” the statement says.
According to WRTV reporting, both patient care managers at Heart to Heart Hospice in Marion resigned their positions effective immediately on Oct. 28, and the Executive Director was terminated on Nov. 11 after completion of an internal investigation.
