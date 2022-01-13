Local ecologists and gardeners are encouraging aspiring gardeners to begin pre-planning their garden in the winter to ensure the best experience in the spring.
Winter is the perfect time for planning a native plant or butterfly garden due to decreased prices and increased downtime according to Wild About Marion member Taylere McCoy.
“There isn’t much that can be done in the garden itself, and plants will start becoming available in spring, so it's a great way to fill the time,” said McCoy. “For us especially, we have to pre-order plants rather than buying them from a retailer, so the sooner we know what we want, the better.”
McCoy recommends beginning the planning stages of garden planning by calculating the measurements of each flower bed and area of the garden for square footage and then calculating how many flowers should be in each stretch.
This pre-planning allows for a swift transition from the winter months into the spring planting season for gardeners and plant enthusiasts, and in many cases the pre-ordering of plants may be more cost-efficient.
Gardeners should also debate the usage of perennials in gardens to ease the pressure surrounding pre-planning as the flowers and plants will return the following year without the need for extra care. McCoy expressed that many plants may also be reused in the early spring as another cost-effective and efficient use of time and materials.
“We also reuse certain plants that have tubers, such as canna lilies, elephant ears and dahlias,” said McCoy. “They can be dug up in the fall, stored over the winter and then potted up indoors in late winter to be planted outside in the spring.”
This reuse of plants led McCoy to further stress pre-planning as it can save gardeners from purchasing a surplus of plants that could be utilized in other areas, by other gardeners or even by the local parks department.
Native plant rehabilitation and planting has been a recent topic for discussion in Grant County by professional and at-home gardeners as they attempt to reintroduce native plants back into the soil of the county.
According to McCoy, native plants do not vary much from purchasing other garden plants and are plentiful if ordered in advance.
“When it comes to natives and pollinator plants, the planning process is the same,” said McCoy. “I put in orders for those in the late fall, but they can still be ordered this time of year, depending on the supplier.”
Native plants also have the unique property that allows for them to begin growing indoors in late winter, but McCoy stressed that preparation and planning are pivotal in this process.
McCoy stated that the pre-planning process does not have to be an ultimatum on what a gardener’s finished product throughout the year will be, and changes can be made at any time to liven the garden to any individual’s tastes.
“Plants can always be added, purchased or ordered during the rest of the year,” said McCoy. “Doing it in winter just gives you a head start on the year ahead.”
There are slight differences between planting annuals and natives that gardeners and plant enthusiasts should take into account when planning for a garden in the spring.
“If you're planting annuals, you will usually get the best results and the most out of your purchase by planting in the spring,” said McCoy. “With natives, you can also plant in the fall. However, you typically have a lot more to choose from when ordering plants for spring.”
Pre-planning a garden and planting in general is a tactic utilized by gardeners across the world and by the local Marion Parks and Recreation Department, who use a pre-planning system to schedule how the year will progress in terms of local gardens and plant restoration.
Pre-planning can allow for a cheaper and more timely gardening process in the spring, and a wider variety of plants may be available to pre-order in the winter than to purchase in-person in the spring.
