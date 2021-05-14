Members of Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Martin Boots Lodge 79, Grant County law enforcement agencies and the general public gathered Friday afternoon outside of Marion City Hall to observe National Law Enforcement Memorial Day.

Marion Police Department (MPD) Chaplain and Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said May 15 is designated as Law Enforcement Memorial Day by an act of Congress and declaration by the president each year in the midst of National Police Week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.