MPD Chaplain Mark Bardsley, second from left, offers opening remarks at Friday’s National Law Enforcement Memorial Day ceremony outside Marion City Hall. GCSD Captain Ed Beaty, left, MPD Officer Nick McPike, second from right, and GCSD Chaplain Tom South, right, read the names of local officers who have died in the line of duty.
MPD Chaplain Mark Bardsley, second from left, offers opening remarks at Friday’s National Law Enforcement Memorial Day ceremony outside Marion City Hall. GCSD Captain Ed Beaty, left, MPD Officer Nick McPike, second from right, and GCSD Chaplain Tom South, right, read the names of local officers who have died in the line of duty.
Photo by Tim Tedeschi / Chronicle-Tribune
The Grant County Law Enforcement Memorial sits outside Marion City Hall near the corner of Third and McClure streets.
Members of Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Martin Boots Lodge 79, Grant County law enforcement agencies and the general public gathered Friday afternoon outside of Marion City Hall to observe National Law Enforcement Memorial Day.
Marion Police Department (MPD) Chaplain and Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said May 15 is designated as Law Enforcement Memorial Day by an act of Congress and declaration by the president each year in the midst of National Police Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.