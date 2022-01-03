Local esports teams have set new goals in central Indiana to broaden their opponents to improve gameplay, and the state of Indiana is showcasing support in the efforts.
Mississinewa High School placed second in two distinct esports state finals and third place in another this year, marking improvement for the program.
The Rocket League team placed second at their state finals, losing to South Dearborn, a fearsome opponent in central Indiana. The Super Smash Brothers team placed second at their state finals against Wabash High School after a friendly matchup that came down to the wire. The Overwatch team then placed third, which coach Ryan Armes states was an improvement and only a small fraction of what is to come for the team.
Throughout the season, Armes commented that the biggest issue with the teams was motivation due to a lack of local esports teams. Armes stated that the Mississinewa teams are expected to travel substantial distances to experience difficult competition as most local schools lack an esports program.
“The biggest problem for our team is that we don’t get enough competition. We have to go find the best to play against,” said Armes. “It’s like in basketball, if you have a 7-foot-tall kid that doesn’t get to practice enough, then it’s not going to matter.”
The lack of continuous scrimmages and teams can cause the Mississinewa players to plateau or lose motivation as they are not pushed to improve every day according to Armes.
Armes has begun encouraging local schools to form esports teams that can play against his teams and compete in the state championship in the coming years. He expressed that the demand exists, and schools just need to supply the programs.
“I have almost 50 players on the esports team. That’s like a football team,” said Armes. “If you start a team, they will come.”
Another way that Armes mentioned to increase the skill of the teams is to encourage the development of esports teams or clubs in middle schools as well as high schools. Fostering an early connection to different games may allow for freshmen to enter the high school team with the skill level of a junior or senior due to the extra years of practice.
However, Armes also encourages the formation of school-related gaming organizations because gamers are becoming younger and are developing specific skills earlier that could be fostered even further.
“These kids are getting better and better,” said Armes. “You can have a 15 year old playing a game and already have a decade of experience because they became involved with it at such a young age.”
Schools such as South Dearborn, who have won multiple state championship titles in the past few years, are debating increasing their division to face more difficult opponents. However, after Mississinewa’s last match with the school, South Dearborn’s coach offered to scrimmage with the teams to help improve both of their games.
Armes also stated that the state of Indiana has become a hub for esports because of the statewide movement to install broadband and fast-paced internet that increases game quality.
“We’re going to see more major events in the future, not just at the local level,” said Armes. “Next season, the state championship will be played in South Bend in an arena.”
Projects and event spaces such as the Bendix Arena in South Bend allow for interested parties to become more involved in the fascinating world of esports at any age. Armes stated that the increased involvement and events may cause more interest in esports which is Armes’ goal.
