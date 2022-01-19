A Sweetser resident and educator was one of 24 recipients of the Outstanding Educator Award from the Office of Indiana Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, chosen from more than 180 nominations.
DeShawn Wert, currently the director of the Mt. Olive Preschool in Marion, will receive $1,000 toward the purchase of materials for her classrooms.
Wert said she plans to listen to the needs and wants of the Mt. Olive teachers and spread the money among them.
“I’m going to let my teachers go shopping and probably just give everybody extra money for their classrooms,” Wert said.
One teacher is planning to add a storefront set up to her dramatic play area, but on the whole, Wert said the school is looking to increase the social and emotional activities for students to encourage cooperative play.
“The shutdown in the pandemic has really slowed down their ability and practice of being with other kids their age,” Wert said. “We’re working with a lot of families to get that caught up.”
The award comes after years of Wert’s efforts to increase affordability for families in the community, as well as the excellence of the programs.
In the last eight years, since Wert joined Mt. Olive, the school went from a private preschool to an unlicensed registered ministry for the State of Indiana, meaning the state recognizes the preschool as meeting requirements for state funding.
The school also became a Paths to Quality Level 3 program, which requires the demonstration of the knowledge and skill for planning appropriate activities that lead children toward school readiness, as well as a significant investment in the professional development of the staff, and the incorporation of family and staff input into the program.
“That (distinction) helps families choose programs based on safety, curriculum and student-adult interaction,” Wert said.
The school also receives funding as an On My Way Pre-K that allows 4 year olds from low-income families to have access to high-quality, pre-K programs the year before they begin kindergarten, as well as essential workers mini grants for their families.
Assisting parents and lowering anxieties in families is an important part of Wert’s job, she said.
“It’s really hard leaving your child in someone else’s hands,” Wert said. “So (I make) sure families feel comfortable and welcomed and also have access to resources because it’s one of the hardest jobs out there being a parent.”
Additionally, Wert is passionate about educating the younger generations.
“What I enjoy the most about education is knowing that we are kind of forming the next generation,” Wert said. “I enjoy working with my community. I enjoy creating a bond that connects us.”
Wert said she would like to expand the preschool, but has found it difficult to find preschool teachers with the training requirements, including Child Development Associate (CDA) credentials. Wert is involved with the Grant County Early Childhood Coalition, overseen by United Way director Alicia Hazelwood. Wert said the coalition is addressing the issue of the lack of preschool talent.
Registration for Mt. Olive will open in February. For more information, visit MtOliveUMC.com/ preschool or call (765) 384-7938. Mt Olive is located at 2015 County Rd 300 W, Marion, IN 46952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.