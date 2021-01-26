As supply of the COVID-19 vaccine remains relatively limited, local officials are making the most of each new shipment.
Marion General Hospital (MGH) continues to vaccinate about 360 individuals each day and has administered approximately 5,615 vaccines in total, according to MGH public information officer Kate Lyons. County Public Health Nurse Amber Turner said as of Monday the health department has vaccinated a total of 370 people since Jan. 11.
At Monday’s county health board meeting, Turner said the health department’s vaccine clinic operations have gone well so far, with the vaccinations taking place in county council chambers on the first floor of the county annex building.
Health board member Dr. Jeffrey Bragg asked Turner if any of the vaccines have gone to waste due to the guidelines in place or people not showing up to their appointments.
Turner said the county has not wasted any of its vaccine supply so far, noting the health department only pulls out exactly the amount of vaccines per day as appointments that are scheduled by the state system. If there are appointment no-shows, Preparedness Coordinator Bruce Bender has developed a contingency list of individuals who can step in and get vaccinated so the vaccine doesn’t go to waste.
“When we get to about 3 o’clock, we kind of have a general idea of who has not shown up from earlier in the day or who has canceled,” Turner said. “And then I get with Bruce and I tell him how many extra we’re going to have, and he starts working on that list and calling on individuals to come in, because the state does not want any of it to be wasted.”
Board member Dr. Philip Renfroe asked if the eligibility requirements are different for those on the contingency list. Currently only Hoosiers 70 and older, first responders who have direct contact with the public and health care workers are eligible to schedule a first-dose vaccine appointment.
“If they’re on the schedule, if they signed up, we have to stick within the eligibility group,” Turner said. “The contingency list, we’re allowed to be a little bit more lenient because they do not want it to go to waste. So we can go outside of that if and only if that vaccine is going to be wasted.”
Public Safety Communications Director Michael Clayton told the Chronicle-Tribune in an email last week that while dispatchers are still not eligible to schedule an appointment since they don’t directly interact with the public, they have been placed on the health department’s standby contingency list.
Lyons said in a phone interview Tuesday the hospital has a similar contingency plan in place, and not a single dose has been wasted thus far. MGH administers both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines depending on supply, but Lyons said part of the reason no doses have been wasted is because only one type of vaccine is used per day.
"We’ve not encountered (waste) at all, and honestly that’s attributed just to the great folks working in that clinic making sure that doesn’t happen," Lyons said. "...I can’t anticipate that it will be just because the demand is very high for this vaccine."
Health Officer Dr. William David Moore said there continues to be some confusion and uncertainty regarding vaccines from the federal and state levels, so the county is doing its best to keep up as things change. MGH is probably maxed out in its current vaccine clinic capacities, Moore said, but the state has told counties they are prepared to send vaccinators across the state to help when supply increases.
Moore said the county is also in talks with Indiana Wesleyan University to enlist qualified nursing students to help with vaccinations as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.