A local business leader officially celebrated his retirement on Saturday after working for 37 years in Grant County.
Tim Eckerle, the former executive director of the Economic Growth Council, celebrated his time with the organization as well as his accomplishments in the position.
One of his claims to fame was his ability to hold a conversation with any business owner in the nation. Eckerle was known for his expansive knowledge on topics ranging from solar energy to small business financing according to the new executive director Charity Bailey.
“Tim did a lot of good things for this community. Tim also had to face a lot of really big challenges,” said Bailey. “Tim was great at knowing facts. He could talk to anybody, and he still can.”
However, Eckerle did not begin his career with aspirations of becoming the executive director of a Growth Council. Instead, Eckerle graduated college with a degree in geography, but began his career in economic development after extensive work in area planning. Eckerle was finally contacted for the executive director position in Grant County where he witnessed the original plans for the tax increment financing areas and big businesses moving into the area.
“I didn’t wake up one day and think that I want to be an economic development person,” said Eckerle. “It was all kind of happenstance.”
However, Eckerle assimilated to the county quickly and sparked his reputation for helping businesses in need of finding connections and support for their work.
“He was really, really quick to make connections for people, which I think was much appreciated in the community and in the business world. He was very quick to act,” said Bailey. “It didn’t matter if that was in a professional meeting, a lunch or just passing someone on the street. He would get back to his office and immediately make connections.”
Bailey commented that Eckerle was the mastermind behind bringing businesses such as Walmart and American Woodmark into the county. Eckerle stated that these business leaders were among the most interesting people he had the pleasure of meeting, but he could not identify the single most influential person he met.
“There were just so many cool people. I met the richest man in the world,” said Eckerle. “I met governors and senators. I met so many incredible people over time. I met so many incredible local people.”
While Eckerle was highly involved in the growth of Grant County businesses, he commented that his name will never appear on buildings as he prefers that the local business leaders take responsibility for their hard work in creating the environment present in the community. The only instance where his name was placed on a project is a plaque by a water tower where he conducted a project.
Despite his various accomplishments at the Growth Council, Eckerle stated that his proudest moment during his time in Grant County was seeing his children graduate from different schools and begin their careers.
“I’m fortunate to have worked with some incredible people,” said Ecklere. “If anything, I take from my 37 years was the opportunity to work with some incredible human beings who really care about the community.”
