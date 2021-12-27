Many local businesses claimed to have an increase in sales during the weeks leading up to the holiday weekend, and many of the owners attributed their success to interest from new customers.
Turning Over a New Leaf, LLC is a florist shop in Gas City that sells bouquets and arrangements for weddings and other special occasions, including the holidays. New Leaf owner Becky Banks stated that the shop experienced an increased number of customers due to new customers spreading the word of the quality of gift shops in the city.
“We were very busy,” said Banks. “People were looking for gifts from Gas City because they heard that Gas City had some nice gift shops. We had a lot of additional funeral work because of people’s illness.”
Lowden Jewelers owner Andy Lowden echoed Banks’ statement, attributing his increase in sales to customers spreading information through the word-of-mouth, which attracted new customers to local businesses in Marion as well.
“This year, it seemed like we had a lot of people say that they are new and they had not been in before. I really think that’s going to carry into next year,” said Lowden. “We have people coming through word of mouth, and I think all those things come together.”
Balloons Flowers and Gifts in Gas City also experienced an increase in sales toward the holiday weekend. Manager Meghan Skeens stated that the shop did not market any new products that could not be purchased throughout the year, but wreaths and other Christmas-centric items were a selling point for customers.
Most of the local businesses were closed for Saturday and Sunday, but commented how their sales throughout the month of December increased respectably, and the owners expressed that 2022 is a new year of possibilities for even more growth.
“As far as the month of December, we had quite a good year. It was quite a bit better than 2020,” said Lowden. “I don’t know exactly what the percentage increase was, but it was definitely better.”
Most local businesses did not provide discounts for the holiday season. Banks stated that some of the florist shop’s items were discounted slightly, but the discounts were not nearly what was seen in the large-scale retail shops in the area. However, Lowden promoted a deal for 50 percent off one item in the store with some exclusions. He stated that the promotion seemed to pay off for the business in terms of volume despite jewelry being a popular item throughout the entire year.
Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce conducted numerous projects throughout the month of December, including the adventures of Ellie the Chamber Elf who visited local businesses to promote their products and provide donated gift cards to Ellie’s Facebook friends.
Many larger retailers and restaurants provided these gift cards and experienced an increase in sales according to owners, but many of the smaller local businesses experienced minimal gift card sales despite their increased volume of customers.
While the floral shops did not have much luck with selling gift cards, Lowden Jewelers experienced a spike in sales for December that included an increase in gift card sales. Lowden attributes this increase to customers who want their significant others or loved ones to choose the jewelry themselves.
Local business owners stated that they learned a lot this year in terms of promotions and sales, and they hope that the awareness being spread by customers and the support of the Chamber will increase sales in 2022.
