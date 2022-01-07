A local business closed its doors following Christmas Eve and will reopen after renovations and updates to the building and products.
Mama Pearson’s Soaporium will be reopening its doors on Monday to the public after extensive renovations to improve the atmosphere within the shop and introduce a new streamlined variety of products.
Mama Pearson’s typically closes its doors after the holiday season through the first week of January, but this year the owners and their three sons have been working diligently to conduct maintenance checks and updates on the over 130-year-old building.
According to co-owner Patrick Pearson, the building is part of the experience when shopping at the store, and the team strives to ensure that the experience for customers is just as good as their products. The building was constructed in 1890, so updates are a necessity to preserve the historic infrastructure.
“Typically, when you’re a bath and body place and things are messy, you probably won’t sell a lot if your store isn’t clean. So, we are trying to get our store as clean lined as possible,” said Pearson.
Mama Pearson’s staff set new goals for 2022 and decided to focus on a streamlined inventory of products, but Pearson assured the public that the store will remain as a place with a variety of products.
“Our buzzword for 2022 is ‘streamlined.’ We’ve always been a place for variety, and we are not going to skimp on variety,” said Pearson. “However, you’ll just see the streamlining of everything in here. I’m very excited about it.”
One of the main focuses for the soaporium this year will be candles. According to Pearson, customers exhibited a heightened interest in candles throughout 2021, including candles like the dough bowl candles that were sold-out within a day after release.
“We’ve seen an uptick in our candles,” said Pearson. “We’re creating a more streamlined candle section in our store because it’s played a much more prominent role in our numbers.”
Typical products such as bath bombs and other body care products will still be available, and new products may appear on the shelves later in the year. The new streamlined inventory is intended to boost production without sacrificing much of the variety, but new products may be scarce toward the beginning of business operations.
“We usually have something new every week where we’re putting something new out whether it be a scent or a new style of something,” said Pearson. “It’s pretty much – without saying business as usual – business as usual.”
The reopening is not a grand reopening of the store. Pearson expressed that the products will be restocked and available in a large quantity, but there will be no special discounts on products.
Pearson stated that the reopening is a joyous occasion for the staff as they are excited to see the customers return to the store and enjoy the products that they put time and effort into creating.
“We’re excited to see everybody’s face again after the holidays. We know there were a lot of gift certificates sold, and we know there are people itching to come back. My phone rings all day long here at the store,” said Pearson. “We’re excited for people to come back and give us their thoughts and opinions on the new layout.”
