Haul Away

A yard full of trash bags and old furniture is cleared away by Haul Away, a junk removal company that serves commercial and residential customers.

 Photo provided

A Marion native, Joey Goff is the owner of Haul Away, a junk removal company that serves commercial and residential customers.

Goff has been a part of this industry for nearly two years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.