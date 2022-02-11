The number of Black owned businesses in Grant County has nearly doubled in the last three years, according to a list compiled by local activist Torri Williams.
Williams began compiling a list of Black owned businesses in 2019, and found 35 businesses in the area. This year, the list contains 65 businesses.
Williams released the list on Facebook during Black History Month each year.
“We have this time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black folks to our culture and our country in general, but my hope is we get to the point one day where we don’t have to actually use this month to highlight what we have contributed because it is just a part of history,” Williams said.
In researching the history of the county, Williams said she found that in the past there were directories of Black owned businesses in the area. Williams said she wondered if there was a current list, and when she did not find one, she decided to make one herself. The growing list reminds Williams the Black community continues to make history every day.
“It’s important that we acknowledge the history of this country with truth and acknowledge the dignity of all the people who have contributed to making this country what it is,” Williams said. “Black people have done amazing things.”
Williams attributes the impact of social media and the move towards online businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the growing number of businesses.
“A lot of people realized that they had a lot of opportunities to reach people in different ways because there was so much virtual,” Williams said. “It was kind of cool to see all these businesses pop up and people seeing the accessibility social media gives you.”
The list contains businesses that have been around for decades, such as Morrell’s Floor Covering Home Center, as well as new businesses, such as Echo Art Gallery.
Williams said most of the newer businesses were started by young entrepreneurs.
“It’s beautiful to see the next generation grab hold of the opportunity to create generational wealth and make entrepreneurship something that is not exceptional in our community, but just part of our community,” Williams said.
This year’s list also included community organizations with Black leadership, including Jayva’s Love Foundation, Inc, Thriving Grant County, Thriving Mill Township, Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, Minority Health Coalition of Grant County, Inc., and Afena FCU.
“History is being made all the time. We’re living history right now,” Williams said. “To see the contributions that we make in this present day, knowing that it shapes the future for our kids is kind of magnificent.”
Williams said she hopes the impact of this list goes beyond what she can see.
“I hope these businesses will be promoted and help them thrive in the community,” Williams said. “I hope that’s what happens with this list.”
The list can be found on Torri William’s Facebook page. Williams encourages businesses that are not listed to message her.
Community Organizations with Black Leadership:
Afena FCU
Boys and Girls Club of Grant County
Jayva’s Love Foundation, Inc
Minority Health Coalition of Grant County, Inc.
Thriving Grant County, Thriving Mill Township
Food & Entertainment:
A Taste Of Cole’s
Arthur Drake BBQ
Crazy Munchies
Gotta Snack? Vending
Parker’s Seafood Kitchen
Rob’s Kitchen
Showoff Productions DJing / Karaoke Service
Suga’s Sweet Lemonade
Tiff’s Love Butta
Tony Marion’s DJ
Vintage Soul Wine & Cigar
Health & Beauty:
A Lovely Boutique
A Step Above Barbershop
Ace’s and Deuce’s Barber and Beauty
Anytime Fitness, Marion
Coach Anthony
Different Angles
D’Vine Beauty Bar
Essential Cutz
Faith in MOTION Christiann School of Dance
Feuerstein Fitness
FreshKutz
Lee Cobb Nature’s Cleanse
Mongoose Boxing, Kickboxing, and Karaoke Club
Morrell’s Shoes
Nechelle Sanders Health and Wellness Products
Rich Holiday
The Shop Marion District
Trina Blackmon
Unique Stylez
Uplyft U Boutique
Vony Slays Lashes & Waxing
Webb’s Cut & Care LLC
Media:
Channel 27 News and Entertainment
Photography & Arts:
Clique Images
Echo Art Gallery
Giza Entertainment
Services:
And Just Like That LLC
Angelina Sims
Built 2 Last Real Estate Investing LLC
Elevated Events
Exclusive Lawn Care Solutions
Fouces Pressure Washing LLC
Frequency Canvas
Gillespie & Morrell General Contracting
Honorable Living Homes
Immaculate Auto Detailing
Indy Home Grants Michael Bounds
Janet Barnett RE/MAX Marion
Jelly Bean Plant Nursery
Keenan Davis State Farm
Lending Hands Home Health Care
Lending Hands Personal Home Care Agency LLC
MK Services LLC
Momma G’s
Morrell Floor Covering Home Center
Morrell’s Scooters
Osborne Janitorial Solutions
Strength & Dignity Life Coaching and Consulting LLC
Touching Hands Home Care Services
ZTZ Balloons and Events
