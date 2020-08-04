Whether in a classroom or on a Zoom call, many Grant County students will be sporting fresh haircuts on their first day of school, thanks to three local barbers.
Antonio Brown, the owner of A Step Above Barbershop, 3230 S. Adams St. in Marion, has offered free back to school haircuts each year since he opened in 2015.
Teruan Davis, a former student of Brown’s and the owner of The Shop Marion District, 1001 N Western Ave. in Marion, decided he wanted to offer free haircuts to students as well at his new shop.
“I know what a haircut does to a kid. I know what it does to a man,” Davis said. “It just brings confidence. It makes you feel good about yourself. If you feel good about yourself, you’re going to do good.”
Richard Hamilton, owner of Essential Cutz in the Boston Hill Center, 428 S. Washington St., Suite 101, filled his shop with pizza and video games for the kids who came for free haircuts.
“I wanted to give back,” Hamilton said.
The three barbers teamed up so the shops could offer free haircuts to as many students as possible while still observing social distancing.
Instead of the usual cookout outside his shop, Brown said he made sure everyone was wearing masks and spread out and sanitized his workspaces after each kid.
“We know (COVID-19) is out there, so we just gotta be safe to protect ourselves,” Brown said.
Daimon Knee brought his sons to The Shop for free haircuts Monday morning.
Knee said the free haircuts are especially important this year because the pandemic has negatively impacted many families’ finances.
“The fact that they are doing this for the kids means a lot,” he said. “There’s a lot of talented people here in Marion and letting other people come in here and showcase their craft and give back to the community at the same time. It’s pretty cool.”
Davis said he knew that these free haircuts were going to be some kids’ only haircuts all year, so he plans to offer free haircuts halfway through the year as well.
“It ain’t taking too much time out of my day,” Davis said. “I can take a couple of days off to give out free haircuts. Money is all right, but just seeing the kids look in the mirror and just have confidence, that’s what I thrive off of.”
Knee said he’s known Davis for many years and watched him move his business from his house to a garage to its current location.
“Everything he said he was going to do, he did it. I’m proud of him and have nothing but respect for him,” Knee said. “Just being in Marion, being in a small town like this, everyone is in competition with each other, but he is showing love to everybody.”
Davis and Brown agreed that the three barbershops are not in competition with one another.
“People don’t understand every man needs a haircut,” Davis said.
As the former teacher of many barbers in Marion, Brown said he feels like a proud father to the young barbers.
“I taught them, but they put in the work and effort to be successful,” Brown said.
Just as Brown mentored Davis, Davis has three barbers-in-training working at his shop and acts as a mentor to many young boys who come to his shop for haircuts.
“Sometimes you’re out and about, and kids see you, and they point you out and say, ‘That’s my barber,’ Davis said. “They look up to the barbers. They put pressure on us to do better and be better.”
Davis said it’s important to him that young boys see him working hard to make the community a better place.
