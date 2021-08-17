Shayona Funches

Shayona Funches reads her new children’s book “I am a Gift” in downtown Marion. Funches is an active member of the Marion community, and shares her story through this book.

 By Jaylan Miller / jmiller@chronicle-tribune.com

As a kid growing up in Marion, Shayona Funches didn’t see many children’s book characters that were like her. She felt misunderstood and alone.

Years later, when Shayona was reading her bible, she felt like God was telling her to write a book.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.