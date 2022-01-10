The Board of Aviation Commissioners (BOAC) and Marion City Council voted unanimously in late December to approve a solar project at the Marion Municipal Airport (KMZZ).
The project was first conceptualized by a high school intern at KMZZ named Emma Jacobs who thought that solar energy would be a benefit to the increasing costs of utilities that the airport has been experiencing.
After Jacobs began taking classes in college, the project was handed over to the City of Marion and the BOAC for late-stage developments.
The project is slated to begin in the spring of 2022 and will likely be finished toward the end of the year according to BOAC representative to the City of Marion Jordan Ashley.
The project is projected to yield a positive net savings of over $175,000 and has a return on investment (ROI) set for approximately 13.5 years, which is much lower than the beginning estimate.
“The ROI truthfully is dependent on utility cost. Utility costs in different parts of the country are higher or lower, so that ROI could be higher or lower depending on where you’re at,” said Ashley. “We’re happy with the 13.5 year ROI. The original ROI when we did the scope of the project with Emma was 14.7 years, so by revising the scope of the project that we have now we were able to get that down.”
The City of Marion has partnered with Veregy as their vendor for the project and has worked extensively with Corey Harper, the sales and marketing specialist for Veregy.
According to Ashley, working with Harper and Veregy was a breeze for the city as they allowed for the project to run smoothly with very few issues.
“There were no setbacks or struggles, except COVID which played a role in slowing things down,” said Ashley. “Otherwise, this was a very efficient project. We moved through with Veregy from start to finish as quickly as possible.”
The savings incurred by the solar power and LED lighting will likely be utilized by the airport for maintenance that is intended to improve the airport even further.
The general cost of energy for the airport has increased by an estimated 45 percent over the past few years and the savings will likely offset those increases and allow for other projects and upgrades to be conducted at the airport, officials said.
“We don’t anticipate the savings impacting the city or the airport negatively,” said Ashley. “The projected savings is mathematically $175,000, but we’re looking at probably that being higher in actuality. We shouldn’t see a negative impact. If anything, we should see a positive impact knowing that our energy costs are going to remain level for the next 15 to 20 years.”
The project is seen as a means of improving the airport and aiming for the KMZZ to become the biggest and most appreciated airport in Indiana.
“We’re excited to see this project. It’s always been the goal of the Marion airport to become the best airport in Indiana,” said Ashley. “We think the solar project will do that by taking an approach to being as self-sufficient as possible as it relates to energy consumption at the airport.”
The project planning has been developing for years, but the project construction could not commence until it was approved by the city council and BOAC. The project was approved by both entities in December and will begin in the near future.
