A dog park exists in Marion thanks to the initiative of a 10-year-old boy and collaborative follow-through. Sam Sattley was chatting with his mom about a year ago about different ways their church could reach the community. He asked, “Does Marion have a dog park?” She said it didn’t…and from there, the ‘UltiMutt’ idea was born.
Then a 5th grader at King’s Academy, Sam put together a plan to present to Unity Christian Church. They were immediately on board. Sam even designed the concept for the logo, sketched out the park’s features, and even came up with the name, UltiMutt Dog Park.
