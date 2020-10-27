It’s not often that Erik Hayes expects to receive a $1 million check.

But, two weeks ago, that was the case for the Taylor University professor of kinesiology, as a $1 million boost from Lilly Endowment Inc. will help expand Taylor’s long term health care program in the community.

“The Endowment said grants went to each of the 38 accredited public and private colleges and universities in Indiana and range from $1 million to $5 million based on the size of student enrollment at each school, and will fund a wide array of programs,” Jim Garringer, Taylor director of media relations, said in a press release.

Every school is using the money differently, from developing cybersecurity to creating a better freshman experience. The ideas vary widely, but they all have to fulfill three main criteria.

“The Lilly Grant was intended to do three things. It was intended to help prepare your students for rewarding work and meaningful and engaged lives,” Hayes said. “It needed to potentially help the financial stability of the institutions and it was intended to help students fulfill their mission in unique and innovative ways.”

Taylor selected to apply the funding to their Innovation Health and Wellness program, a program which fits all the criteria well.

Officials said Taylor is looking at using this money as wisely as possible and Taylor will now be well equipped to be have a premier undergraduate program for pre-med and pre-allied health education with the expansion possible from this grant.

The program is essentially a preventative chronic illness health clinic for the community, overseen by physicians, but with Taylor students actually advising the patients.

The clinic started in the summer of 2018, and since then they have had more than 100 patients. The goal is to promote the overall long term health of Taylor and the surrounding community.

“We will continue to develop our invitation program to be a preventative program to work on preventive therapies in population health and teach students those techniques in a rural health community,” said Diane Dungan, associate professor of psychology and co-creator of the program. “We will also be working to help students learn to manage stress that accompanies their future educational pursuits.”

Although they may seem like small issues, being overweight and stressed can be factors in long term health decline. By fighting problems like these, the clinic is working to combat diabetes and many other chronic illnesses in the community.

While fighting chronic illness is the goal of the program, it is not targeting COVID-19, and neither is the grant.

“All of the things that put one at risk for COVID put you at risk for other chronic illnesses,” Dungan said. “So, if we have a healthier population, potentially we could be in better shape to fight off illness and not be as susceptible to these types of viruses."

Although the grant is not aimed at preventing COVID-19 cases, it will do a good deal to help fight some of the negative effects of COVID-19, officials said.

At the start of the pandemic when students went home in the spring, the clinic did not have any form of telehealth, so they could not do anything during the shutdown. Part of this grant’s function is to add a telehealth component to the program, allowing the community greater access to health care and giving the students an opportunity to engage with an increasingly relevant tool.

The $1 million that Taylor received may only be the first step, though. Every accredited school in Indiana was offered an initial $1 million to $5 million depending on their size, but after that schools could apply for a larger grant, up to $10 million. Taylor’s concept paper for this was strong enough that they were selected to give a larger description of their plan to vie for the money. With 15 finalist schools selected, only $40 million is available.

If granted the additional money, officials plan on expanding the clinic to Blackford County and more of Grant County.

“These two communities have what’s called the second and third highest health care provider shortage area in the state,” Hayes said. “Our community members are what are considered medically underserved populations.”

While waiting to hear on the larger grant, changes from the $1 million initial grant will begin in January. The first impact that most students involved with the program will see should be fall of 2021 with a few new classes starting up related to health.