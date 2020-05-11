It took eight volunteer fire departments – three of which were from Grant County – nearly two hours to extinguish a house fire amid stormy weather in Gaston, Indiana around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
When the first crews arrived, Gaston Fire Department Assistant Chief Andrew Storie said light smoke was coming from the residence at 11501 W. 1300 N. in Gaston, but high winds caused the fire to gain strength quickly.
“(The wind) made conditions really hazardous. The visibility went to zero,” Storie recalled, calling the wind firefighters’ No. 1 adversary during the battle. “It got to the point where it was about to flash over, basically everything in the residence reached ignition point and spontaneously ignited all at once… The face masks they were wearing actually started to melt, and as they started to back out of the fire, it started to flash over, blowing fire out of most of the windows upstairs.”
Storie said the home was a total loss after crews controlled the flames around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters say the homeowners had insurance and that the American Red Cross is providing assistance temporarily.
Fire investigators said the home caught fire after it was struck by lightning.
“There was a lot of lightning in the area as the storm was moving through,” Storie said. “The homeowners stated to me that they’d seen a black cloud and flash that lit up their windows. Then they heard a loud boom. It was actually loud enough that they thought their propane talk actually exploded. They went outside to investigate what the noise was and they found that their house was on fire.”
When the Matthews Volunteer Fire Department showed up, Assistant Chief David White said the home was already fully engulfed.
“The flames had already broke through the top and the walls were pretty well burnt when I got there,” White said. “It was a two-story house, and most of it had fallen down (by the end).”
While electrical fires are more common, Storie said lightning-caused fires begin to happen more frequently during storm seasons. He said homeowners can prevent fires by installing lightning rods.
“They basically wire it down into the ground,” he said. “It’s going to hit that lightning rod first and direct it straight into the ground so it disperses.”
Storie said his department put out a previous attic fire at the residence last winter.
“I can think of three instances while being with Gaston (Fire Department) where that house has caught fire,” he said.
Storie said there has already been an “outpouring” of donations made to the home, and he advised people to contact the Red Cross to provide charity.
The homeowners both escaped the home without injury. Storie said no firefighters sustained injuries in the blaze.
The Eaton Volunteer Fire Department, Albany Delaware Twp. Fire Department, Matthews Volunteer Fire Department, Upland Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Department, Summitville Fire Department, Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware County Emergency Management Agency assisted on scene.
