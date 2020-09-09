LifeStream Services will be offering a weekly curbside meal pickup for senior citizens in the Gas City area who are experiencing increased isolation and a lack of nutrition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will receive a box of five frozen meals to take home and enjoy, as well as a special item to enhance their curbside experience.
The program, LifeStream Curbside, is held every Wednesday from 11:45am to 12:15pm at the First Christian Church parking lot located at 401 E. North D St. Gas City, IN 46933. Social distancing measures will be in place to keep the community safe.
