LifeStream Services is now offering a new caregiver program for grandparents raising grandchildren and other adults providing kinship care. Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA) is an educational and support group developed by the Cornell University Cooperative Extension.
PASTA will empower those who have moved into the parenting role for a second time to feel more confident, comfortable and informed. The program includes a series of seven workshops that can be done as an ongoing class, or as a standalone session. The workshops cover critical topics such as rebuilding families, child development, living with teens, legal issues and more. Workshops can be done in-person or a virtual format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.