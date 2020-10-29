LifeStream Services was awarded two grants totaling $6,750 from The Arby’s Foundation to support local youth. These funds were allocated by the Arby’s Foundation from the twice yearly national Make a Difference fundraiser which raises funds through guest donations at local restaurants across the country.
In addition to serving older adults, LifeStream provides programs and services for people with disabilities of all ages. LifeSteam Services will be using the grant funds to purchase shelf stable meals for clients in Grant, Blackford, Delaware, Henry, Jay, Madison and Randolph counties who are under the age of 18, and their families.
