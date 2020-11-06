LifeStream Services has trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors on staff to help navigate the complexities of health care during the open enrollment period which ends on Dec. 7. SHIP provides free, impartial health insurance information and is not affiliated with any insurance company.
SHIP can help answer questions on Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, long-term care insurance, prescription drug coverage and low income assistance. The goal of this program is to help the beneficiary make well-informed decisions regarding their health care and get the most value for their health insurance dollars.
