With the Nov. 3 elections around the corner, LifeStream Services is educating older adults on absentee voting. As East Central Indiana’s Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Area Agency on Aging, one of LifeStream’s roles under the Older Americans Act is to advocate for older adults. Right now that means making sure people at risk have the information and resources they need to exercise their right to vote.
There are several reasons an Indiana resident may vote absentee including:
(0) comments
