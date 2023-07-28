The Indiana Medical Licensing Board extended the summary suspension of Marion gynecologist Dr. William David Moore’s license on Thursday, July 27 until the final hearing, which it scheduled for Dec. 7, 2023.
Moore’s license was originally summarily suspended for 90 days in January after the board found Moore to be a “clear and immediate danger” to the public based on patient testimonies alleging inappropriate conduct. That suspension was renewed for another 90 days in March.
