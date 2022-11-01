Rachael O. Phillips, a Marion Chronicle-Tribune columnist and Grant County author, will sign her newest book, Deck the Hearse, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Marion Public Library, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
A past Erma Bombeck Global Award winner, Rachael weaves her signature humor into this new Christmas book in her Scottish Inn Mystery series. The series features college roommates who, 30 years later, make their longtime dream of a Scottish bakehouse come true — only to find that mysteries bigger than Selkirk Bannock recipes await them in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
