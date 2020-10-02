Libertarian candidate Ken Tucker is vying to replace Republican Susan Brooks as the next representative to the U.S. House for Indiana’s Fifth District.
Brooks is retiring at the end of this term. The Fifth District represents all of Grant, Madison, Tipton and Hamilton counties and portions of Marion, Blackford, Boone and Howard counties.
Tucker, 41, of Westfield, is a Purdue University graduate and worked for 11 years as a public school teacher and coach in Noblesville. For the past four years, Tucker has been a stay-at-home parent to his two daughters after he and his wife determined the costs of childcare would’ve effectively canceled out his earnings as a teacher.
“The reason why I’m getting into politics is because I’ve just reached a point where I just don’t appreciate feeling voiceless still in our government,” he said. “And I look at my young daughters and the future that I hope that they would have is the future that I hope would already be here in terms of education, equality and our environment.”
After beginning his campaign as an independent candidate, Tucker said he reached out to both the Republican and Democratic parties and received either no response or was told he would have to self-fund or fundraise in order to win a party nomination. He eventually became connected with the Libertarian Party and received its nomination which allowed him ballot access.
“So because of the Libertarian Party, I'm at least on the ballot for the people in the Fifth District, even though a lot of people still don’t necessarily recognize me as a legitimate candidate for whatever reason,” he said.
Tucker said if elected he would be a voice for Indiana’s educators and teachers across the country and work to fix the current funding formula that leads to large disparities between districts. He would also advocate to end standardized testing, noting COVID-19’s disruption in the spring proved ILEARN is unnecessary and a $15 million expense that could be used elsewhere in education.
On the environment, Tucker said he wants to “preserve, protect and restore” the environment and develop new markets focused on hemp, cannabis and marijuana. The tax revenue generated for these new and expanded markets could be earmarked specifically for education or infrastructure improvements, he said.
Additionally, Tucker said he would work to increase the use of alternative energy sources in Indiana and nationwide, including more industrial wind farms and residential and private solar farms.
“I think anything that I could do as a representative, as a voice in government to expand our alternative energy and get rid of, you know, fossil fuels and coal and anything like that I would strive to do that every day,” he said.
Tucker said he believes the country still has a way to go to secure equality for all regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation, as well as ensuring voter equality and ballot access for all, and he would work to be a part of that process of securing liberties and “making the democratic process even more democratic.”
Regarding budget issues, Tucker said Congress needs to spend less or at least stop increasing spending.
“My time in office would be less government, less spending and more freedoms for the American people,” he said.
Tucker said he believes health care is a right and should be affordable and available to all Americans regardless of preexisting conditions or other factors. He said if elected he would work to increase accessibility so that the same level of care is available regardless of where you live.
To address the opioid and methamphetamine epidemic, Tucker said he would advocate for the legalization of marijuana and THC to present a viable, “more holistic” option for pain management, as well as any other steps Congress can take to remedy the situation.
Tucker said he would also represent traditional Libertarian values such as ending America’s role in wars, protecting people’s civil liberties, common sense gun control laws and doing a better job of separating church and state.
“I’m all about letting people do what they want to do as long as they’re not infringing on the rights of others,” he said.
Tucker said his experience as an educator has given him communication skills in a variety of settings and groups of people. He said if elected he would be fully transparent and inform his constituents of every meeting he takes and decision he makes, and he noted the fact that he is not a politician sets him apart in the race.
“I’m not in this for power, I'm in this to be a voice of the people, especially the voiceless,” he said. “I'm hoping that my not accepting nor even asking for any type of money is going to allow me if elected to actually be the voice of the people.”
Other candidates in the Fifth District race are Democrat Christina Hale and Republican Victoria Spartz.
