Legislators talk teacher pay
Education and healthcare dominated the majority of the conversation at the Third House Sessions event held Saturday morning in Marion City Council Chambers.
Reps. Tony Cook (R-District 32), Mike Karickhoff (R-District 30) and Ann Vermilion (R-District 31) and Sens. Travis Holdman (R-District 19) and Andy Zay (R-District 17) took turns answering a variety of questions during the event that allows constituents to hear from and meet their state legislators face to face.
Following the Red for Ed rally in November, legislators were asked how the state should work toward improving teacher pay.
Holdman said while some have called for the state’s 2019 budget surplus to go toward raising teacher pay, that would be unsustainable in the long run. He said he agrees with Gov. Eric Holcomb and is working on legislation that would direct some surplus funds to state universities to pay for capital improvement projects in cash rather than with bonds.
“It’s going to save you about $125 million to do that, and so it’s just prudent that we do that, otherwise we’re just talking about one time money that would be available,” he said. “So it’s not going to go into teacher base pay in any way. That’s just not going to happen because local school corporations can’t assume that liability.”
Holdman also said he believes there’s only so far that the state can go by appropriating more funding, but at some point it’s up to local school corporations to direct that funding to the teachers. If direct teacher funding increases were mandated, he argued the state would become almost like a third bargaining unit in contract negotiations.
Cook said he is looking forward to the findings and recommendations of the governor’s teacher compensation commission as legislators continue to find areas in the budget where money can be freed up to support increased teacher pay. He also said House Bill 1002, which would decouple teacher performance evaluations from student test scores, passed unanimously in the House and is headed to the Senate.
“A lot of folks don’t realize how monumental that is, the change,” Cook said. “That’s a pay situation that should improve with more money flowing into the classroom setting.”
Cook said he would like to see a more holistic approach to teacher evaluations with multiple observations throughout the course of the year rather than a single test snapshot.
Zay said he is currently working on a plan that would make Indiana teachers the highest paid in the country when adjusted for cost of living, but in the meantime he is focusing on capturing more federal Medicaid funding for schools to support Individualized Educational Programs (IEP) and special needs services. He said Indiana took in approximately $10.6 million of this Medicaid funding in 2017, but neighboring states like Ohio and Michigan brought in more than $200 million.
“I think Indiana can do a lot better job of capturing these dollars and doing that,” Zay said, noting that doing so would largely be reimbursing schools for services they are already providing and paying for currently. “That is an honest realm that will be a sustainable impact that I think will make a difference in teacher pay.”
A similar issue, legislators were asked what was being done to help raise the pay of direct support professionals (DSPs) who provide care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through organizations like Carey Services.
Karickhoff said the 2017 state budget restored funding for DSPs about to what was standard before cuts in 2010, and the legislature is continuing to work to leverage funding and support from the Family Subsistence Supplemental Allowance (FSSA) program to increase funding.
“We’ve sat down with FSSA officials, held them accountable … There’s a lot of pressure being applied,” he said. “We’ve seen improvement, so we’re continuing to apply that pressure.”
Vermilion said she has authored two bills focused on genetic counseling and telemedicine and is offering her support and expertise for a variety of healthcare-related bills, including a focus on eliminating “surprise” hospital billing where a portion of care at an in-network facility is performed by out-of-network providers.
While the federal smoking/tobacco consuming age was raised to 21 late last year, Vermilion said she and her colleagues are still working on a state bill that would do the same and define penalties for those that sell to underage consumers.
“The industry is creating new ways to consume tobacco faster than we can write it in the bill, so we’re working on legislation and the terms to be sure we are adding words like tobacco related systems or tobacco delivery systems, so while we’re here looking at tobacco we can really encompass the future that’s coming in,” she said. “I promise you, I feel that this will make us healthier for years to come.”
The legislators said they welcome more comments, questions and discussion from their constituents and recommended citizens reach out via email so questions can be kept track of and forwarded to those with the most expertise. Check out the Chronicle-Tribune opinion page for contact public official contact information.
Third House Session brings community up to speed on statehouse agenda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.