Tomorrow, Leadership Education and Development (LEAD Inc.) is hosting “Leading Men Who Cook” as the company’s signature fundraising event.
The event will be held from 3–6 p.m. at Roseberg Event Center in Marion located at 2983 W. 38th St.
LEAD has served Grant County since 1993, providing adult and youth leadership programs to better future generational community leaders and volunteers.
In the eighth year, 30 local chefs will compete for the Champion Chef award. Each entering chef will serve their preferred dish to those in attendance, receiving donations from guests. Whoever earns the most tips at the end of the competition, wins the Champion Chef title.
Tim Harris, founding board member and Leadership Grant County volunteer facilitator, will be competing once again for the Champion Chef prize.
“We are really excited to use LEAD Inc.’s premier annual event to not only support our leadership programs but also to benefit local charities who do so much to make our community better,” said Harris.
Last year’s competition had to be modified to a drive-thru event because of the advent of COVID-19. In the face of challenge, the chefs raised $18,000 for 17 local charities and four teenagers participated as “Leading Teens Who Cook.” Chef Lauren Belcher generated the most funds among the teen group with her French Macaroons.
Chef Shane Laubach won the Champion Chef award with his BBQ Hawaiian sliders. Laubach accounted for raising $4,500, and used the money to repair the Hostess House, one of two restaurants he serves as a chef.
All tips benefit the chef’s nonprofit organization they choose. Tips can also be made online at www.leadgrantcounty.org until the event’s conclusion.
This year’s main beneficiary from sponsorships and general donation is Y.E.S. Network (Youth Empowered to Serve). LEAD is working to expand Y.E.S., an after-school program focusing on personal responsibility, to Grant County middle schools.
Leading Men Who Cook depends on volunteers and sponsors to be successful each year. These volunteers include the tip counting team, auction donors and judges who select the best appetizer, side dish, entrée and dessert.
For those attending the fundraiser, cocktails will be offered as well as raffles, a wine pull and a live auction. All raised money goes to LEAD and other local nonprofits.
Guest tickets cost $25, while sponsorships range from $500–$1,500.
LEAD Inc. believes, “In every person is a leader waiting to be developed.” Partnered with three universities, businesses and manufacturers, LEAD is creating new leaders and preserving a healthy Grant County community.
To attend, sponsor, volunteer or enter the chef competition, visit the website www.leadgrantcounty.org or contact Dianne Harris at 765-661-3071.
