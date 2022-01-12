Two car thefts were reported in Marion due to the owners leaving the cars unattended to warm up during the winter.
Marion Police Department reported two different car thefts occurring in early January after the temperature dropped, one of which being at the Prince Hall Apartments.
Public Information Officer Larry Shaw recommended that car owners obtain a spare key to lock their car while the other key is in the ignition if the car is left unattended. Another alternative is an automatic starter that will allow for the car to run without the key being present in the ignition. Car owners are also encouraged to continuously check the status of the car during the time it is running.
“Be vigilant,” Shaw said. “If they’re going to run it, have their porch light on and look out frequently while it’s warming up.”
Shaw expressed that the crimes could occur anywhere in the country at any time and likened the incidents to package theft in other cities.
“It can happen anywhere. It’s an opportunity,” said Shaw. “We haven’t seen a big trend, but we’ve seen in other cities that people get packages stolen off of doorsteps. Unfortunately, it’s a crime of opportunity. If they see it and the car is unlocked, there are people that will want to take advantage.”
If a car is stolen, victims need to report the theft as soon as possible. If the theft recently occurred or if the victim views the theft occurring, then 911 should be called immediately. If the car is already gone when the victim leaves their house, then Shaw recommends them to call dispatch at 765-662-9981 who will dispatch an officer out to the call.
If the department receives enough information about the theft, the car will be entered in the IDAX Data Solutions system that will alert law enforcement if the license plate is run anywhere in the United States.
Shaw reported that the incidents have not developed into a trend. However, with colder temperatures and snowstorms on the horizon, car owners should become more vigilant about keeping their cars locked and in sight.
“I haven’t noticed a big trend, but then again we haven’t had severe weather that would show that it’s something we need to look at currently,” said Shaw. “If there’s a means, there’s always somebody there that will try to take advantage.”
The Prince Hall Apartments incident resulted in the car being returned and an arrest was made. Shaw expressed that the community is a driving force in aiding law enforcement in situations that involve car theft and encouraged other victims of car theft crimes to report it immediately.
“The community is our eyes and ears,” said Shaw. “We can’t solve a lot of stuff without the community’s input, so if they see it then call and we can get a head start on it.”
Thefts should be reported to 911 immediately or victims should contact dispatch at 765-662-9981 to notify a dispatch officer.
