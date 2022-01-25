Marion Police Department (MPD) and Grant County Sheriff’s Department received donations from a nationwide K9 body armor organization.
As the current vests became outdated, the two departments applied for new vests through Vested Interest. Donors from around the United States sponsored the K9 dogs and provided the department with more versatile vests.
The vests are stab and ballistic protective to protect the dogs during apprehension of suspects if needed. The vests are similar to the protective gear that the officers wear that protect vulnerable areas of the body.
“They’re pretty much just like the body armor we wear,” said Sheriff’s Department chief deputy Tim Holtzleiter. “They lay across from the bottom of the belly up top to protect vital organs.”
The new vests are lighter than the previous vests and will prevent the K9s from overheating during their shifts. This will allow for the departments to possibly keep the vests on the dogs at all times. According to MPD sergeant Tim Ridgway, the previous vests were heavier and were only used when the officers had prior notice that vests may be necessary.
“Sometimes it doesn’t present itself where they can wear them all the time. Sometimes we would have to have time to put it on before we deployed them,” said Ridgway. “Hopefully that will be better.”
The dogs are typically utilized when a person is unable to be present in a situation. The dogs are also dual purpose for both departments with tasks that range from identifying narcotics to locating missing persons.
“These will protect our investment and the dogs. They can be sent into hazardous situations. We send the dogs in when you can’t send a person in,” said Holtzleiter. “They’re dual-purpose dogs. They’re trained in narcotic detection. They can be used for criminal apprehension. We can use them to find lost children and lost elderly.”
The vests are placed directly below the dog’s collar and will protect the dog’s chest and follow the dog’s rib cage. The vests are similar to the nylon harnesses that are currently being used on the dogs but will add another layer of protection.
Two of the three dogs that received the vests at MPD are also on the emergency response team, which presents dangers that the vests will be able to nullify according to Ridgway.
MPD only has three K9s available at the department after another dog died due to lymphoma that was not able to be cured. That dog’s vest was tested on the other dogs, but the new vests are considered to be an upgrade.
Sheriff’s Department chose their three dogs to receive vests as the previous vests were becoming outdated. According to Holtzleiter, the dogs are fairly new to the department, ranging in experience from just under one year to an estimated one and a half years. The new vests are made specifically for the dogs and will allow for the best fit possible.
Both departments expressed their gratitude for the generosity of those who donated through Vested Interest.
“It’s a great thing that they’re willing to do this for us to give the dogs the protection they need,” said Holtzleiter. “The donations show how giving people are.”
