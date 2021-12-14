Law enforcement officers paired up with children and families on Saturday to purchase essentials for the Christmas season through community donations.
The Grant County, Indiana Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Martin Boots Lodge 79 held the annual Cops and Kids event at Meijer this past weekend to help serve underprivileged families in need of toiletries, clothes and entertainment for the winter.
This year is the first year that FOP President Nick McPike served as the organizer of the event, which supported 62 children. In the future, McPike expressed his goal of raising the number of children involved to at least 100 individuals.
“It’s a community outreach event. We give underprivileged kids a Christmas that they might not get that year,” said McPike. “It’s just kinda getting them stuff to get them through the winter and have a good Christmas.”
The families are screened through the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) to qualify for the program. On the given day, chosen families enter Meijer and choose a law enforcement officer that will help them shop for essentials.
Representation was present from the Marion Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Resources and the Marion Health Police Department.
The event is meant as an outreach opportunity as well as a visualization of the unity between the community and law enforcement agencies.
“This is a good event to humanize the badge, especially with what’s going on within society and kind of the negative connotation with law enforcement,” said McPike. “This gives people – especially children – the opportunity to realize that police are here to help you and we’re here to serve the community.”
FOP began asking for donations in late October to early November from the community and local businesses, but donations are accepted throughout the year as well. This year, McPike estimated that donations totaled to an estimated $6,800 for the program.
“It’s all funded through people’s generosity and the giving of the community,” said McPike. “It’s an annual event that we hold. Meijer looks forward to it. Some of the kids who have done it before look forward to it. It’s a good event for everybody.”
Meijer has proven to be the preferred location for organizers as they support the program through large donations and a friendly hosting atmosphere according to McPike. Meijer staff typically provides refreshments and snacks for the children as well as donations for the program.
Last year, the event was run differently with families being tailored to a certain schedule due to the pandemic, but this year’s event shows promise for the future of the program going back to normal for McPike.
“Last year, we had to do it a little bit differently because of COVID, so this year we kinda went back to normal. IIt was nice to have all the kids together all at once,” said McPike. “I thought it went really well, and I think going toward the future – if we continue raising awareness about it – that we can continue to grow.”
McPike issued a thank you to CAC representative Abby Scott, Meijer representative Ashley Ares, the Grant County Junior 4-H leaders for making gift bags for the children, all of the officers and personnel that helped with the event and the community for their support.
Donations are accepted via PayPal by reaching out to fopmartinbootslodge79@gmail.com or by check at PO 111, Marion, Indiana, 46952. Donations for Cops and Kids should have “Cops and Kids” in the memo line to ensure that they are placed in the correct fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.