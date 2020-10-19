Paul Kuczora has dedicated 43 years of his life to Grant-Blackford Mental Health. On Friday, Kuczora celebrated his retirement at Matter Park, surrounded by friends and family.

In that time there have been challenges, highs and lows, but Kuczora has played a large role in growing the organization and normalizing seeking help with issues of mental health during his 30 years as president and CEO of the organization. Helping others and making a difference was a main goal in Kuczora’s career, he said.

“I grew up with a tradition that suggested that it’s (helping others) is what people are to do,” Kuczora said. “If you have a talent in that area it is something that should be pursued and explored.”

On Saturday, Kuczora, seated in a rocking chair that was presented as a gift, sat in front of an audience while friends and family shared stories and the occasional joke about their experiences with Kuczora.

Jokes aside, Kuczora was the recipient of several honors, including the renaming of the Cornerstone Behavioral Health Center located on Wabash Avenue to the Paul G. Kuczora Center. The building will now bear his name to celebrate his legacy in the mental health field.

In addition to the renaming of the center, there was a special guest in attendance with a surprise award to present. State Rep. Ann Vermilion, who had worked very closely with Kuczora previously, as well as members of Kuczora’s family, had been keeping a secret from him for about two weeks.

Vermilion was brought up to speak, and after reminiscing about working with a personal friend, she presented Kuczora with the Sagamore of the Wabash award from the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“It means the world to me,” said Vermilion. “I get the honor of nominating so many people in our district that have done so many amazing things for Indiana, but when it’s someone who has been like your mentor, your father, a really close colleague, when I got the email that we got it, I was just so excited.”

The Sagamore of the Wabash is one of the highest civilian honors awarded in the state. Kuczora said he wasn’t expecting the award and wasn’t sure it was given anymore.

“A lot of feelings on that,” Kuczora said. “I’m a native Illini, not a native Hoosier, though I spent most of my life here. That was my honest reaction. I didn’t know we were giving those anymore in the state. I think it’s a wonderful honor that somebody who didn’t grow up in the state, and championed issues that are frankly pretty obscure, would be recognized in that way.”

Reflecting on his career, Kuczora said that seeing mental health grow from a taboo subject into something more mainstream has been good to see, but that there is more work still to be done to address the stigma.

“Fortunately the culture is getting a little bit better,” Kuczora said. “We have awareness of depression and other mental health issues. What I think is the most important notion for me to leave is that, if I have a dental issue, or an orthopedic issue, I can seek help without shame. If I bust a tooth on popcorn I might laugh over it. We don’t want some worn out cultural stereotype to keep people from getting the help that could save their lives."

Now Kuczora is looking at retirement and planning a life after work. Some of those plans involve being an full-time grandpa, but after some of the gifts he received at his retirement celebration Kuczora said the plans may be a bit different.

“We’re going to stay in the area,” Kuczora said. “We have a home base here and I have these little ones that I’m blessed with here. They're going to get an awful lot of our times going forward. We were going to do some traveling, but with the world pandemic situation that’s been put on hold. I’m still really involved in my church, and looking at one of the gifts I have in there, it looks like I’m going to be playing a lot more golf.”