Gov. Eric Holcomb gives a public address at the Eva Kor Education Day event in Indianapolis. The Indiana Historical Society announced it is opening a new exhibit to honor the Holocaust survivor’s legacy. Kor, a resident of Terre Haute, died this past summer.
During a Jan. 27 reception honoring Eva Mozes Kor, Indiana’s most prominent Holocaust survivor, Indiana Historical Society (IHS) President and CEO Jody Blankenship announced a new exhibit focused on Kor’s legacy opening at the IHS in 2021.
The exhibit will be the first in Indianapolis to focus on Kor and the Holocaust. It will include several artifacts donated by Eva’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, as well as materials from the production of the WFYI-Ted Green Films’ award-winning documentary based on Eva’s life, “Eva: A-7063.” The IHS will also be receiving materials from the Eva Virtual Reality experience WFYI developed in partnership with Ascent XR, allowing users to feel like they are actually in Auschwitz.
